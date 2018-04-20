WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out – Friday, April 20 until Thursday, April 26, 2018

Have your say

What’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the coming week.

TODAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 12.30pm. Organ Recital. Performed by Paul Joslin. £3. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Bohemian Fire. Performed by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. £14-£40. 0844 453 9028/BSOlive.com.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For the over 50s. 07708 720711 /AbstractDPA.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. Refreshments available. Brenda & W Sounds (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Natter Night. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Leonard Rosoman: Painting Theatre. Experience John Osborne’s controversial play A Patriot for Me through the eyes of Leonard Rosoman. pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-1pm. Art Exhibition. Art works by Steve Pinnock and Belinda. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. A family-friendly display of genuine ancient Egyptian artefacts. (023) 9250 1957.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30-5pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. An exhibition by Jackie Baynes. (023) 9268 8057.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. You Were Never Really Here (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Boarhunt Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. Giles Robson Band. 07445 861 519/boarhuntblues.com.

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Centre, Osborn Rd. See You Again - Hazel O’Connor. £20. 01329 223100.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Trevor John. (Rock covers band). (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Country Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Carousel. Presented by South Downe Musical Society. £11.50-£15. 01329 231 942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Hedda Gabler. Presented by The Bench Theatre Company. (023) 9247 2700.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George St. 10.30am. Coffee morning.

CONCERTS

HORNDEAN: Blendworth Church Centre, Blendworth Ln. 3-5pm. Afternoon Tea Concert. Celebration of St George by The Downland Singers. £8. 07738 240 467.

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Social Dance. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and Sequence Dancing. £4.50. 07980 058310/ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Cres. 11am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Table £5 (book in advance). Refreshments. 50p. (023) 9237 9278.

FAREHAM: 1st Catisfield Scout Headquarters, Blackbrook Rd. 2pm. Jumble Sale. 10p. 1stcatisfieldscoutgroup.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Lawrence Square, High St. 11am-2pm. Safer Gosport Community Day. Emergency vehicles on display, activities for children. safergosport.co.uk.

HAVANT: St Joseph’s Church, West St. 11am-1pm. Jumble Sale. 20p.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. (First session free).

PORTSMOUTH: Pembroke Bowling Club, Pembroke Rd. 10.30am-1pm. Taster Session. Free. Everything provided - flat shoes to be worn. pgbc.org.uk /07762 351942.

PORTSMOUTH: Technology Department, Portsmouth Grammar School. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In. A get-together for carvers. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Portsmouth Tattoo Fest. Live tattooing from more than 65 artists plus live entertainment. £11. (023) 93 200330. tattoofest.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 10am-5pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Square (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 7.30pm. Abba Gold. Performed by international tribute act. £24. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Rated R. (Queens of the Stoneage tribute). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Carousel. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Hedda Gabler. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Club Cairo. An evening of live music, dance and theatre from the Middle East and beyond. £15, concessions £12. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: Library, Meridian Centre, Elm Ln. 2pm. Missing Murder Suspected. Ed Stone delivers a presentation and short readings from his playwright father, Austin Stone’s transcriptions. Free. Booking essential. (023) 9248 4945.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. Sea defence works necessitates this diversion. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. (Weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HILL HEAD: Meet at Residential Chalets, Meon Shore. 9.30am. Annual Beach Clean. Arranged by The Fareham Society and Surfers Against Sewage. Wear gloves and sensible shoes. 01329 280526/nappiesfrommeg@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Portsmouth Tattoo Fest. See Saturday.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Leonard Rosoman: Painting Theatre. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Ceri Dupree Cabaret Star. £18. 01329 231 942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 11.30am and 2.30pm. Milkshake Live. Starring Bob the Builder, Little Princess and many more favourite characters. £17, children £15.50. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

CLASSES

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogaand massage.co.uk

COFFEE

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee Club. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. For children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/ 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3. Includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 077220 40483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. Craft Group. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. A mixed choir of all ages. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. 20th Century Boy. Musical tribute telling the life story of the legendary Bolan and his band T. Rex. £29.50. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. A walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme. £3.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

CONCERTS

FAREHAM: Holy Trinity Church, West St. 12.30-1.15pm. Organ Recital by Oliver Macfarlane. 01329 232688/office@htscf.org.uk.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolutebeginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm. Breakin’ (Breakdance) for kids 7 years plus. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes refreshments.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384377/Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club for over 60s. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with refreshments. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers rehearsal. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group Group. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634/solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Social Group. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2. Includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Tce. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Leonard Rosoman: Painting Theatre. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30-5pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years.See today.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. 20th Century Boy. See Monday.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short Park to Park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe for refreshments . (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House on the Promenade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Slow to moderate pace, 1 hour approximately. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. Healthy walk with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 01329 315641/07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 1-4pm. Social dancing. DJ Paul Mico provides the music for all types of dancing. £4.50.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd.2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30-6pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm. Breathe (12A). £8, £7 concessions. thespring.co.uk/(023) 9247 2700.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

MARKETS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Library, West St. 9.30am-3pm. Fareham Country Market.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. 20th Century Boy. See Monday.

WALKS & TALKS

HAYLING ISLAND: United Reform Church Hall, Hollow Ln. 2.30pm. Life and Other Problems. The Hayling Island Horticultural Society welcomes a talk by Judy Theobald. 50p non-members. hihs.org.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. Uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet in front of the Odeon Cinema. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all but does include an area of uneven ground, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: University of Portsmouth, Portland Building, Portland St. 6-7pm. What Do We Know about Second Language Learning? A public lecture by Alessandro Giovanni Benati. Free. Booking essential. donaldhoustoninaugural.eventbrite.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road South. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60’s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme £2.50. 01329 234409.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for over 60s. Light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. An Evening of Clairvoyance with Jenny Docherty. £8. (023) 9252 3463.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50, includes refreshments

PORTSMOUTH: St Lukes Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Come along and join this small friendly ladies choir. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528814.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, 1 Delamere Rd. 8.30pm. Quiz Night.Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea .

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Chat and Tea Club.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30-5pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. See today

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Even When I Fall (12A). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour. 7.30pm. An evening of short films from the Banff Mountain Film Festival. £14.50, £13 concessions. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s Drama Group. Come along and discover your love for the theatre. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.45pm. Redevelopment of the D-Day Museum. A talk by Andrew Whitmarsh. £6.50. thespring.co.uk/(023) 9247 2700.

HAYLING ISLAND: Library, Elm Gr. 7.30pm. Growing Together. A talk by Bill Biggs and Hayling Island Horticultural Society. Bookings in advance. (023) 9246 1534/hants.govuk/shop.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. (023) 9268 8390.

