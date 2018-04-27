WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out – Friday, April 27 until Thursday, May 3, 2018

Have your say

What’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the coming week

TODAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. Creative dance for people aged 50+. 07708 720711 /AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors. Ellizabeth Caush 07846 472423.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Pk. 12.30-2.30pm. Table Top Sale. Bargains galore. Free. eastneycommunitycentre.com.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. Come and view this iconic sculpture presented by 14-18 NOW WW1 Centenary Art Commissions. Free. Parking £3. royalarmouries.org.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 7.30pm. Solent Bonsai Society. Welcomes a talk by Amelia Williams, Arboriculture Consultant.(023) 9264 0985/01489 894194.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Leonard Rosoman: Painting Theatre. Experience John Osborne’s controversial play A Patriot for Me through the eyes of Leonard Rosoman. pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-1pm. Art Exhibition. Art works by Steve Pinnock and Belinda. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. A family-friendly display of genuine ancient Egyptian artefacts. (023) 9250 1957.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall Cafe, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-4pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. An exhibition of artwork by Freya Perry. Free.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Thoroughbreds (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Undergroundhogs. (Groundhogs tribute). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Country Market.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. A Midsummer Night’s Dream - A One-Man Show. Tony Howes’ comedic version of this Shakespeare classic. £14, concessions £12. (023) 9283 8380/groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Meet in third car park at Farlington Marshes. 10.30am. Sturdy shoes for this walk across farmland and exposed footpaths. Last Friday of every month. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

COMEDY

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Seriously Dead. Hilarious comedy starring Crissy Rock and Frazer Hines. £21-£22. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier, Clarence Esplanade. 8pm. Featuring Zoe Lyons, Tom Lucy and The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue. £15. southparadepier.net.

CONCERTS

SOUTHSEA: The Salvation Army, Southsea Citadel, Albert Rd. 7pm. Band Weekend. Music by Andrew Wicker, Boscombe Singing Company and the Southsea Citadel Band. (023) 9282 1164/southsea.sa.org.uk.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Wickham Centre, Mill Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Social Dance. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. All standards welcome. No bar but you can bring your own drinks. £4. 07980 058310/ballroomrazzmatazz.co.uk.

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Fareham College, Bishopsfield Rd. 10.30am-5pm. Rotorail Model Railway Exhibition. 21 layouts of different gauges and scales. £6, children £2. mazchris@tascali.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling College, Church Rd. 10am-3.30pm. Hi-5 Friends and Family Fun Day. 999 displays, classic cars, live music, bar and much more. £1.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. (first session free).

PORSMOUTH: Portsmouth University Students Union, Cambridge Rd. 12-11pm. Pompulele 2018 - Ukulele Festival. Celebrating amateur ukulele groups. Free. eventbrite.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 10am-5pm. Art and Craft Show. £2.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

TANGMERE: Tangmere Community Centre, Malcolm Rd. 10am-5pm. Chichester Camera Club Annual Spring Exhibition. Works by new and aspiring photographers. Free. chichestercameraclub.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. I Got Life! (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GARDENS

SWANMORE: Paterson Centre. Open Gardens Charity Event. 1-5pm. Plants for Sale and teas at Barnaby’s. Proceeds shared to St Barnabas Church and Rowans Hospice. 01489 892750.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Skunk Funk. (Old school funk/rock band). 023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Fernehall Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30. The Roy Orbison Story. Tribute act performed by Barry Steele. £21.50. 01329 231 942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SOUTHWICK: St James Without-the Priory Gate, West St. 7pm. The Field Street Monologues. An evening of 8 witty, dark and sinister monologues. In support of Rowans Hospice. £8. (023) 9238 2433.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

FAREHAM: St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Osborn Road. 12.30pm. Lunchtime Concert. Featuring popular classics. Retiring collection. annebee44@gmail.com.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Castle, Church Rd. Ultimate Family Fun Day. Sci-fi stalls, magician, dog show and much more. £2. 07756 496 572./pennytribe1012@yahoo.com.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake Tennis Pavilion, St Helen’s Pde. 10am-4pm. Writers’ Retreat. A day of no distractions, no internet and limitless caffeine. Includes lunch. £35. writershq.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Common. 7am-2pm. Car boot sale. Free.

SWANWICK: Brickworks Museum, Swanwick Ln. 11am-4pm. Spring Steam Up. All the resident traction engines and road rollers will be out in force. £7, concessions £4, children £4. 01489 576248/bursledonbrickworks.org.uk.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 10am-5pm. Art and Craft Show. Original art, craft and photography/prints on sale. £2.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. Leonard Rosoman: Painting Theatre. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GARDENS

SWANMORE: Paterson Centre. Open Gardens Charity Event. 1-5pm. Plants for Sale and teas at Barnaby’s. Proceeds shared to St Barnabas Church and Rowans Hospice. 01489 892750.

PORTSMOUTH: 28 St Ronan’s Ave. Open Garden Charity event for NGS. 2-6pm. Exotic plants, ferns and puya. £3.50. Children free. 07416 889 648.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. AlleyCats. (Open mic night). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 1pm and 4pm. Baby Ballet - Twinkles Dream. The famous Babyballet characters take to the stage for a magical journey through Twinkle’s Dream! 01329 231 942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee Club. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance.Pre-school programme children aged eighteen months to four years. 07767 702444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596/ dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. Craft Group. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. A mixed choir singing a variety of beautiful music. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall Cafe, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. See today.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 7.45pm. Benches. A new play by Roger Goldsmith. £10, £8 concessions. 07951 750 165.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Learning Place group walk. A moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolutebeginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 075543 931937/ dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers rehearsal. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

FAREHAM: United Reform Church Hall, Osborn Road, PO16 7DG. 7.30pm. Solent Fuchsia Club. Derek Luther talks on A fuchsias quiz. £1. solentfuchsia.co.uk.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. Admission is £2, includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life-s Journey. See today.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 7.45pm. Benches. A new play by Roger Goldsmith. £10, £8 concessions. 07951 750 165.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short Park to Park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe for refreshments . (023) 9268 8390.

LEE ON THE SOLENT: Meet at Elmore car park. 10am. A 90 minute walk covering local history around the area. (023) 9255 1706/leeresidents.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. Healthy walk with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk. 10am-12noon. Macmillan Coffee Morning.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. Ray Hodson 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the Museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians. First Wednesday of each month. (023) 9284 1762/ iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male members. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall Cafe, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Storyville Jassband. £7, £10 non-members. (booking essential). (023) 9269 3988/gosportjazz.org.uk.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Brook Ln. 8-10.30pm. The Clive New Big Band. (023) 9269 2988.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 7.45pm. Benches. A new play by Roger Goldsmith. £10, £8 concessions. 07951 750 165.

WALKS & TALKS

COSHAM: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Road. 2pm. Walk around the Lido, over the road bridge to the gravel and grass paths on the other side. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Suitable for all. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Organ Recital. Performance by Richard Powell. Free. (Retiring collection).

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to eleven years. 07708 720711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for over 60s. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Square, Cllive Rd. 7-9pm. Portsmouth Hispanic Society monthly meeting. Includes a talk on Don Quixote by Bruce Hardy. All welcome. Non members £2. spanishportsmouth.org.uk.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: St Lukes Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Come along and join this small friendly ladies choir. New Members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528814.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall Cafe, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Some Like It Hot (12A). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Bakewell Bake Off. A musical performed by the Portchester Players. £14, concessions £12. 01329 223100.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s Drama Group. (023) 9283 8370

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 7.45pm. Benches. A new play by Roger Goldsmith. £10, £8 concessions. 07951 750 165.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1pm. Theatre Tour. A look behind the scenes giving a fascinating insight into the past. £5. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: St Andrews Church, Havant Rd. 7pm. Bonsai Growing and Styling. Farlington & District Garden club welcomes a talk by Rob Stewart. £1 non members.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

