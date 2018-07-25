The most comprehensive guide to what’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

TODAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Regular Pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

CONCERTS

GOSPORT: St Mary the Virgin Church, Rowner Ln. 7.30pm. HMS Collingwood Volunteer Band. £8, £6 concessions. (023) 9258 1834.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. Creative dance for people aged 50+. 07708 720711 /AbstractDPA.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. Refreshments available. (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 7.30pm. Tree Critique. Hosted by Solent Bonsai Society. Take your trees along to work on and for advice. £1. (023) 9264 0985/01489 894194.

STUBBINGTON: Stubbington Methodist Church, Mays Ln. 10-11.30am. New Age Kurling Club. Organised by MHA. £3.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Sussex Days – Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. An exhibition of black and white photographs of Sussex life during the 1960s and ’70s. 01243 774557/pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: D-Day Story Museum, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am-4pm. Wartime Birthday Party. Find out what children in the 1940s ate on rations, play party games and see how decorations were made. Second World War expert Catherine Guilder dresses in 1940s’ costume. Admission prices apply. (023) 9288 2555.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. Work by Will Cruickshank comprising large sculptural works in wood, plaster and thread alongside a series of woven hangings. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. The Greatest Showman (PG). £4.50. (023) 9246 6363/stationtheatre.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Purple Zeppelin – the ultimate rock tribute show. Four musicians perform the music of these two iconic bands – Deep and Led. £17.50. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Walpole Park, Walpole Rd. Gosport Waterfront Festival. 12.30-11pm. See a fantastic line-up, fairground rides, face-painting, hot food and more. 07377 313 406/ info@gosportwaterfrontfestival.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8pm. The Pirate Party. Theme night with rum cocktails, dressing up, lots of funny hats and a pirate band. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: Oak Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Playboy of the Western World. Presented by Titchfield Theatre Company. £11, £10 concessions. 01329 556 156/titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

CLUBBING

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 8pm-1am. Northern Soul Summer Party. Hosted by Steve Lyons with three guest DJs. Over-18s only. £5 in advance from Blue Lagoon tearoom, £7 on the door.

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7.30pm. LOL Comedy Club present Damion Larkin. An evening of comedy and magic from the award-winning entertainer. £18. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

CONCERTS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 6.30 and 9.15pm. Alistair McGowan – Introductions to Classical Piano. McGowan premieres his new show playing tracks from his new album accompanied by fascinating tales and his trademark impressions. £16. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Wickham Centre, Mill Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Social Dance. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. All standards welcome. Music by Andrew Varley. No bar but you can take your own drinks. £6. 07980 058 310/ballroomrazzmatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Lower Quay. 12-3pm. Raft Race. A fun family day with 22 rafts taking part this year.

HAVANT: St Michael and all Angels, Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park. 11am-3pm. Summer fair. Table top sale, toys, cakes, grand draw and more.

PORT SOLENT: The Boardwalk. 12-10pm. Port Solent 30th Birthday Celebrations. Enjoy live ’80s music from The Bootlegs and It Must Be Madness and reminisce with an exhibition of the evolution of Port Solent and the wider north of Portsmouth area.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am-5pm. Comic-Con. Come face to face with your favourite characters and peek into the world of your favourite films and TV shows. (023) 9283 8380/groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Alex Way. 7-11pm. Revolution Pro Wrestling. The second annual Ultimate Survivor event where teams of four will battle it out to decide who is king of the ring. Over-18s only. £8-£10. (023) 9320 0401.

TITCHFIELD: Railway Field, Segensworth Rd. 10.30am-5pm. Fareham Model Engineers Steam Railway Weekend. £4, £3 concessions, £2 children, under-five’s free. Train rides £1.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Sussex Days – Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. portshantsart.org.uk/exhibitions

FILMS

DENMEAD: Denmead Community Centre, School Ln. 7pm. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. (15). £5. (023) 9225 6132.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Bandstand, West Battery Gdns. 9.30pm. Grease (PG) – singalong outdoor cinema. £8, £5 under 16s.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Walpole Park, Walpole Rd. Gosport Waterfront Festival. 12.30-11pm. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Bandstand, West Battery Gdns. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand. Bemis, with Arcade Hearts and Submariner

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: Oak Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Playboy of the Western World. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519765

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives (weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am-5pm. Comic-Con. See Saturday.

SOUTHSEA: Castle Field. 1-4pm. Summer fete. A family fun day out with entertainment, stalls and refreshments. Free.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. Sussex Days – Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Walpole Park, Walpole Rd. Gosport Waterfront Festival. 12.30-11pm. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Bandstand, West Battery Gdns. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand. Portsmouth University Big Band with Amy Baker.

STAGE:

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. That’ll Be the Day. Come along and party to live musical performances of classic hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s. £24.70-£27.50.(023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two. 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Take your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolutebeginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 07543 931 937 075 439 31937/dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm.Breakin (breakdancing) lessons for kids. Eight-year-olds plus. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern jive classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384 377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Goalong and join this choir who perform at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10am-12pm. Summer stay-and-play activities. Crafts, colouring-in, biscuit-decorating, refreshments. No need to book. Children to be accompanied by an adult. Free. eastneycommunitycentre.com.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, King’s Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634/solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Methodist Hall, High St. 7.30pm. Angelman Syndrome Awareness. A personal insight by Peter Patterson. Free tea or coffee. £1 (for Kids Charity).

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. Ray Hodson 01329 315641/07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin social practice night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the Museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote undrstanding about life in the services, and life for civilians during times of conflict. First Wednesday of each month. (023) 9284 1762/iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

FAREHAM: Holly Hill Woodland Park. 10am-2pm. National Play Day. For children aged 11 and under (must be accompanied by an adult). Includes den building, camp fire cooking, making a bird feeder and much more. £2 (must be booked in advance). 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church, Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chit chat and games over a cuppa for the over-60s. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male singers. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. I Do. An exhibition of wedding dresses spanning 250 years. Free. (023) 9250 1957.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. See today.

GIGS

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Brook Ln. 8-10.30pm. The Clive New Big Band. (023) 9269 2988.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround-in-turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Visitor Information Centre, Hard Interchange. 10.30am. Spice Island guided walk. Uncover 800 years of rich Spice Island history and its importance as a major port importing spices from around the world. £3.

COSHAM: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Road. 2pm. Walk around the lido, over the road bridge to the gravel and grass paths on the other side. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of The Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock gardens. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under-fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Over-50s pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit. Build self-confidence with Graham’s Academy of Martial Arts. 07740 045 271.

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over-50s Friendship Club. Come along for tea/coffee and biscuit. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Organ Recital. An evening of music and a glass of wine, raising funds for the Organ Repair Project.

DANCING

BEDHAMPTON: Social Hall, Bedhampton Road. 2-4pm. Ballroom and sequence tea dance. All welcome. £3, includes tea, cake and raffle. (023) 9248 0654.

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to 11. 07708 720 711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for over-60s. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, refreshments. Raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Go along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: St Luke’s Church hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Go along and join this small friendly women’s choir. New members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. I Do. See Wednesday..

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Exhibition. See today.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over-60s Drama Group. Go along and discover your love for the theatre. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. (023) 9268 8390.

