The most comprehensive guide to what’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

today

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Regular Pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 8pm. Organ recital by David Price. (023) 9282 3300/portsmouthcathedral.org.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For people aged 50+. 07708 720 711 /AbstractDPA.com.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. Social Dance. 2-4.30pm. Ballroom, latin and rock’n’roll dancing to music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. First Friday every month. £4. (023) 8076 0202.

EVENTS

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Natter night. Visitors welcome and membership available. hdarc.co.uk

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Sussex Days – photographs by Dorothy Bohm. An exhibition of black and white photographs of Sussex life during the 1960s and 1970s. 01243 774557/pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. (023) 9238 7284.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Transform. An exhibition of contemporary artworks in 2D and 3D by members of Hampshire Sculpture Trust. Suggested donation £3. 01329 822063.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. Work by Will Cruickshank. Large sculptural works in wood, plaster and thread. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.45pm. Borg vs McEnroe (15). £8, £7 including £1 off any bar purchase. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8pm. Spike’s Classic Rock Vinyl Roadshow. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Producers. Musical comedy performed by South Downe Musical Society. £12-£16. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Sorcerer presented by Havant Light Opera. £12/£6 under 18s. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Freek Street. A retro-musical in three acts presented by OOPS For Theatre. £13. (023) 9246 6363/whitecobraproductions.co.uk.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: D-Day Story Museum, Clarence Esplanade. 2-3pm. British Sign Language tour. John Wilson takes you on a tour of the museum to explain the highlights of the collection. Only suitable for British sign language users. No audio available. (023) 9288 2555.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: St Faith’s Church, Crasswell St., Landport, 10am. Coffee morning and mini market. Coffee, chat, cakes, raising funds for St Faith’s.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Black Dyke Band. Presented by Portsmouth Grammar School. £15-£20, children £7. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: Blendworth Church Centre, Blendworth Ln. 7.30pm. The Pirates of Penzance. Performed by the Downland Singers. 07738 240 467.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Road. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, latin and sequence. £3.50. (023) 9225 2403 .

EVENTS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 1p-5pm. Afternoon Tea. Enjoy afternoon tea and watch Wimbledon on the big screen and browse the jewellery and craft stalls. Proceeds to Harvest India. £7.50, children £3. 07930 992 004.

FAREHAM: Redlands Primary School, Redlands Ln. 11am-3pm. Summer fair. Rides, stalls, raffle, tombola, petting zoo and more. friendsofredlands15@gmail.com.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. All materials provided, just drop-in.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Chat and knit items to sell in the museum. divingmuseum.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Walpole Park, Endeavour Cl. 10.30am-4pm. Kids Party in the Park. Children’s entertainment, disco, local dancers, donkey rides, and more. 07733 811 058/kidspartyinthepark@gmail.com.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Horticultural Society Summer Show. 1.30-3.30pm. More than 90 classes covering flowers, plants, fruit, vegetables, and more. £1, members free. (023) 9255 1706.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3 (first session free).

SOUTHSEA: Cornwell Court, Haselmere Rd. 12-2pm. Table top sale.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. (See today).

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. (See today).

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8-10.30. Burnt Ice – Electric Blues rock night. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. The Producers. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Sorcerer. See today.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Freek Street. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2pm and 7pm. Timestep – Dancing through Time. A journey through the ages. Singing and dancing down the decades and into the future. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

GOSPORT: The Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 7.30pm. Diving into the deep Antarctic with Blue Planet 2. Jon Copley talks of his record-breaking deep dives beneath the Antarctic ice for the popular TV series. £9, includes refreshments. divingmuseum.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Stokes Bay (behind the Sailing Club). 11am-2pm. Walk for Dementia. First walk, wheelchair-friendly, the second takes you around Gilkicker. A fun day for all - dogs welcome. 07989 664 280/p.hewitt@alzheimers.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519765

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Miniature railway track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives (weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 11am-3.30pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. (See today).

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. (See today).

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 11am and 6pm. The Beatles Yellow Submarine. (U). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Auckland Arms, Netley Rd. 8-10.300pm. Milton James Hot Four (traditional jazz band). Free. (023) 9278 0860.

MARKETS

HAYLING ISLAND: Eaststoke Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Free. Table £8 or £6 if you take your own. (023) 9246 5263.

PORT SOLENT: The Boardwalk. Waterside Sunday Market. 11am-5pm. Enjoy a stroll through stalls of home furnishings, quirky gifts, jewellery and home-made crafts.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way, Milton. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Dancing for children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596/ dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd, Southsea. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queen St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 077220 40483.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga class for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Take your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 2-4pm. Gravetalk. A safe place to talk about death, dying and funerals. 07932 354 055. farehamdp@gmail.com.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Conference Suite, Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 2-4.30pm. Open Forum. Organised by Gosport Access Group and Disability Forum . 07847 228 394/gosportaccessgroup.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60s. £2.50. 01329 234409.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 075543 931937/ dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm.Breakin (breakdancing) lessons for kids. Eight-year-olds plus. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive classes. Beginners welcome. £7.50. 07833 384377/Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Go along and join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Any age or singing ability welcome. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. (023) 9245 3634/solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2. Includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30a.m. Titchfield Abbey WI meeting. Go along for tea and biscuits and meet other members to find out about the group’s activities. Visitors welcome.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. A gentle stroll to Milton Park café for refreshments (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House on the promenade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Slow to moderate pace, one hour approximately. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk.(023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 1-4pm. Tea Dance. Hosted by Steve Kingsley. £6 dance and tea/coffee, £10 dance and cream team. All welcome. Book in advance. (023) 9229 4094.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church, Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chat and games over a cuppa for the over 60s. £2.50. 01329 234409.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male voices. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Milton United Reformed Church, Milton Rd. 10am-4pm. Art and Flower Festival. Presented by the Bransbury Art Group and Christ Church. Free. Donations towards Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal.

STUBBINGTON: Baptist Church, Jays Cl. 7.30pm. Crofton WI meeting. Lina Turner will be giving a talk on essential oils. Second Wednesday of the month. 01329 845619 .

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Sussex Days – photographs by Dorothy Bohm. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm. Battle of the Sexes (12A). £8, £7 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Sussex Jazz Kings. £7, £10 non-members. Booking essential. (023) 9269 3988/gosportjazz.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8pm. Bandaoke. Singalong or play with the house band, or bring your own band. Book in advance. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Library, West St. 9.30am-3pm. Fareham Country Market.

STAGE

NEW FOREST: National Motor Museum, Beaulieu Abbey Cloister, Beaulieu. 7pm. Shakespeare at Beaulieu. An open-air production of Twelfth Night performed by the Castle Theatre Company. £12, £10 under-16s and concessions. 01590 612888/beaulieu.co.uk/events.

WALKS & TALKS

GOSPORT: The Scout Hut, Clayhall Road. 7.30-9.30pm Priddy’s People. Hampshire Genealogical Society welcomes a talk by Daniel Ball. (023) 9258 5194.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Suitable for beginners but uneven footpaths. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Over 50s Pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton over 50s Friendship Club. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road South. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60s. £2.50. 01329 234409.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract dance and performing arts tuition. For children aged five to 11. 07708 720 711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for over-60s. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch, refreshments. Raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50.

PORTSMOUTH: St Luke’s Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Come along and join this small friendly women’s choir. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Age UK Portsmouth Cafe, The Bradbury Centre, Kingston Rd. 9-11am. Veterans’ Breakfast Club for forces veterans. (023) 9288 3506.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. Sussex Days – Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8-10.30pm. Tim’s Quiz Night. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. The Importance of Being Earnest. Performed by Bench Theatre. £9.50, £7.50 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

NEW FOREST: National Motor Museum, Beaulieu Abbey Cloister, Beaulieu. 7pm. Shakespeare at Beaulieu. See Wednesday.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. My Fair Lady. £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 92729496/groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.45pm. An Architectural Career in Havant. A talk by Martin Critchley. £6.50. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. (023) 9268 8390.

If you are holding an event between Friday, July 13, and Thursday, July 19 and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, July 10.