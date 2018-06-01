WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out, Friday, June 1 to Thursday, June 7, 2018

Have your say

What’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the coming week

FRIDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. Creative dance for those aged 50+. 07708 720711 /AbstractDPA.com.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. Social Dance. 2-4.30pm. Ballroom, latin and rock & roll to music from the 50s, 60s and 70s. £4. 02380 760 202.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Chichester Cathedral, The Royal Chantry, Cathedral Cloisters. 9.30am-8pm. Festival of Flowers 2018. £14. 03336 663366chichestercathedral.org.uk.

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. 0846 472423.

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Natter Night. hdarc.co.uk

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, Room 4, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Dance: Movement and Modernism. Celebrating artists’ responses to passion and movement in early 20th century dance. 01243 774557/pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by June Cousin, Michael Taylor and Peter Oldrieve. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. Emphasising what visually impaired people can achieve. losingmysight@outlook.com.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, (Langstone Room), East St. 7.45pm. The Killing of a Sacred Deer. (15). £8, £7 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Funny Cow. (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage. A unique evening of American roots and English folk music. £12. 01329 223100.

SOUTHSEA: Rosies Vineyard, Elm Gr. 8.30-11pm. Milton James Hot Four. (Traditional jazz band). Free. (023) 9275 5944/rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. West Side Story. Presented by Stage One Theatre. £12, concessions £10.50. 01329 231942/stageonetheatre.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Glorious. White Cobra Productions present the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins. £12. (023) 9246 6363/whitecobraproductions.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 7.30pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir Summer Concert. £12, concessions £10, students/under 18s free. ticketsource.co.uk/portsmouthfestival choir.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Road. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, Latin and sequence. £3.50. (023) 9225 2403 .

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Chichester Cathedral, The Royal Chantry, Cathedral Cloisters. 9.30am-8pm. Festival of Flowers 2018. See today.

FAREHAM: HMS Collingwood, Newgate Ln. 9.30am-5pm. Open Day. Attractions, entertainment, displays, fun fair and much more. £10, children £5, family £25. royalnavy.mod.uk/Collingwood-Openday.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Chat and knit items to sell in the museum. divingmuseum.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. All materials are provided, just drop-in.

HAYLING ISLAND: 1 Fernhurst Close (off Bacon Ln). 11am. Garden Fete. Includes bric-a-brac, plants, tombola and lucky dip. Raising money for Portsmouth Cats Protection.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3.

PORTSMOUTH: Technology Department, Portsmouth Grammar School. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In. A get-together to discuss carving, help and share ideas with others. Visitors welcome. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Rocksby’s Cafe, Clarence Esplanade. 10am. Southsea Beach Clean. Help to remove anything manmade from the beach - e.g. plastics, metals, wood, glass, textiles, no matter how small. All welcome. mcsuk.org/beachwatch.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, Clarence Esplanade. 2.30pm. Making a Hanging Flower Basket. A free demonstration and hands-on event. 07858 428 133.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, Room 4, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Dance: Movement and Modernism. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 1-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. (12A). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. The All Things Must Pass Orchestra. A ten-piece band dedicated to the music of George Harrison. £18, £17 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. West Side Story. See today.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, West Town. 7.30pm. Skiffle & Song Charity Night. Enjoy the voices of CCADS and the music of the Southsea Skiffle Orchestra. Raising funds for Hayling Island local charities. (023) 9246 6363.station.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2pm and 4pm. Better Together. A children’s show full of slapstick, acrobatics, and comedy (for children aged 4 years plus). £10, children £8. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. Sea defence works necessitates this diversion. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 7.00-10pm. 50-50 Dance. £5.

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. (Weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Wallington Village Hall. Broadcut. 10am-4pm. Solent Bonsai Society 40th Anniversary Show. Trees also included from Chichester and Eastleigh Clubs. Free.

HAYLING ISLAND: 1 Fernhurst Close (off Bacon Ln). 11am. Garden Fete. Includes bric-a-brac, plants, tombola and lucky dip. Raising money for Portsmouth Cats Protection.

PORTSMOUTH: Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, Old Commercial Rd. 10am-5pm. Come and look around the house and at 3pm listen to a member of the Dickens Fellowship reading a passage from one of Dickens’ works. (023) 9266 4205.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, Room 4, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. Dance: Movement and Modernism. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 1-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance.Pre-school programme children aged eighteen months to four years. 07767 702444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 077220 40483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre (Asda Car Park). 8pm. Waterlooville Folk Dance Group. All dances taught. No need for a partner. £3. (023) 9225 8056/(023) 9225 3213.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Mixed choir of all ages. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 11am. Forget-Me-Not Cinema - The Wizard of Oz (U). Relaxed and friendly screening of this classic film, particularly suitable for people living with dementia. £4.50. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 2pm. Guildhall Tour. Visit behind the scenes and discover the history of this iconic building. £8.50. (023) 9387 0200/portsmouthguildhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Learning Place walk. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolutebeginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 075543 931937/ dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Come along and join this choir who perform at various events in the area. Any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Methodist Church, Petersfield Rd. 7.30-9pm. Spirit of the South. Local harmony chorus rehearsals. (023) 9245 1220 or (023) 9264 1997.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, Room 4, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Dance: Movement and Modernism. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short Park to Park walk. Gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe for refreshments . (023) 9268 8390.

LEE ON THE SOLENT: Meet at Elmore car park. 10am. A 90 minute walk covering local history around the area. (023) 9255 1706/leeresidents.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. A walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk. 10am-12noon. Macmillan Coffee Morning. For those affected by cancer.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 1-4pm. Social dancing. David Read playing music for all types of dancing. £4.50.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £6. 07505 191596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the Museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote undrstanding about life in the services, and life for civilians during times of conflict. (023) 9284 1762/ iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Brecon Ave. 2pm. Diabetic Group Monthly Meeting. Includes a guest talk on Optician - Diabetes - Looking after your Eyes.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church, Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chit chat and games over a cuppa for the over 60s. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male members. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, Room 4, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Dance: Movement and Modernism. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See Monday.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm and 7.30pm. The Greatest Showman (Fundraising Film). £10 (includes refreshments). (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

GIGS

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Brook Ln. 8-10.30pm. The Clive New Big Band. (023) 9269 2988.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Ladykillers. Classic Ealing comedy is presented by Fareham Musical Society. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COSHAM: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Road. 2pm. Walk around the Lido, over the road bridge to the gravel and grass paths on the other side. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over 50s Friendship Club. Come along for tea/coffee and biscuit. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Brian Conley - Strictly Come Laughing. Featuring his hilarious material and comedy sketches. £23-£27. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, High St. 1.10pm. Lunchtime Live. Music by Peter King, organist. Retiring collection. (023) 9282 3300/portsmouthcathedral.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Organ Recital. Performance by Oliver Hancock. Free. Retiring collection.

DANCING

BEDHAMPTON: Social Hall, Bedhampton Road. 2-4pm. Ballroom and sequence tea dance. £3. (023) 9248 0654.

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to eleven years. 07708 720711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for over 60s. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FARLINGTON: St Andrews Church Hall, Hav ant Rd. 7pm. Farlington & District Garden Club Meeting. Includes a talk by Martyn Cox on clever ways to grow vegetables. £1. farlingtongarden.gardenersclubsocieties.co.uk.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Square, Clive Rd. 7-9pm. Portsmouth Hispanic Society monthly meeting. Includes a talk on Gibraltar Then and Now by Josie Wheeler. Non members £2. spanishportsmouth.org.uk.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: St Lukes Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. A small friendly ladies choir. New Members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528814.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. See today.

FILMS

GOSPORT: St Vincent Sixth Form College, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Top Gun. (12A). £5, children/students £3. stvincent.ac.uk/the-ritz-cinema. (023) 9258 8311.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Let The Sunshine In (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Ladykillers. See Wednesday.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre Theatre, Stubbington Ln. 7.30pm. Worth A Fortune. A farce presented by Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society. £9. 01329 661143.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. (023) 9268 8390.

If you are holding an event between Friday, June 8 and Thursday, June 14 and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, June 5.