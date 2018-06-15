WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out: Friday, June 15 to Thursday, June 21, 2018

Have your say

The most comprehensive guide to what’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the coming week

TODAY

COFFEE

GOSPORT: White Hart Pub, Stoke Rd. 10am-12pm. Rowans Hospice Gosport Support Group Coffee Morning. Home-made cake and a hot drink. £1 raffle.

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8pm. LOL Comedy Club. Featuring Pat Monahan, Debra-Jane Appleby, Junior Simpson and Adam Vincent. 08448 472 362/portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 8-9.45pm. O Duo Opening Gala Concert. Students from Portsmouth Grammar School join O Duo in their mix of popular classics. £16, concessions £12. (023) 9282 8282/portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For the over 50s. 07708 720 711 /AbstractDPA.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. Refreshments available. Brenda & W Sounds (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors.07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7pm. 1940s Celebration Soiree. Cocktails, live music and nostalgia. £5 (£8 with a cocktail). (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Club Night. Visitors welcome and membership available. hdarc.co.uk

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. (023) 9238 7284.

SOUTHSEA: No 28, Albert Rd. 10am-6pm. How the Vote was Won. Presented by Aurora Metro reminding us of the fight women had for the right to have a voice in society. Free. portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

FILMS

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, West Town. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Darkest Hour (PG). £4.50. stationtheatre.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Mary and the Witch’s Flower. (U). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Wall of Floyd. A live musical performance combined with the latest digital technology showcasing the famous Pink Floyd tracks. £18. 01329 231 942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Boarhunt Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. John Verity band. £12.50 (booking in advance). 07445 861 519/boarhuntblues.com.

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Tim Eriksen. An evening of music from this talended musician. £14, £13 concessions. 01329 223100.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

COMEDY

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 2.30pm. Jay Foreman’s Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children. Fun for the whole family. £8. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

CONCERTS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: David Russell Theatre, Grammar School, High St. 7.30pm. Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra. Performing Beethoven and Vivaldi in collaboration with Southsea Community Choir. portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Rotunda, Portsmouth Grammar School, High St. 12-1pm. Aelfred Hillman, winner of the Portsmouth Music Festival, performs a varied program on both the clarinet and saxophone. £7, under 16s £3. (023) 9282 8282.

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Social Dance. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and Sequence Dancing. £4.50. Bar and Raffle. 07980 058 310/ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Cres. 11am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Table hire £5 in advance. 50p. Refreshments available. (023) 9238 9278.

GOSPORT: HMS Sultan, Military Rd. 10am-6pm. HMS Sultan Summer Show. A day full of fun, interactive games, displays and much more. £10, £6 children, £5 concessions. (023) 9254 2304.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. (first session free). No need to book.

PORT SOLENT: The Boardwalk. 11am. Comic Con Event. Movie guest signers including Star Wars Ewok and Harry Potter Goblin plus much more. Free. In support of Childrens Bubble Fund. portsolent.com/comiccon.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-5pm. Ball & Ch*. Participate in creating 3D crocheted objects that depict how domestic labour and the domestic environment are experienced as restricting women’s freedom. Free. (023) 9277 8080.aspex.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Milton Village Hall, Milton Rd. 3-4pm. Malaya 70. An insight into the Malayan emergency campaign, a soldier’s life and the kit carried in Malaya. 0203 2516543.

SOUTHSEA: No 28, Albert Rd. 10am-6pm. How the Vote was Won. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Grease-40th Anniversary. (PG). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Bandstand, West Battery Gdns. Live at the Bandstand-Wall of Floyd, with Barbudo. 1-4pm.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Hilary Kay - My Favourite Things. Hilary draws on her personal experiences over 40 years in the world of international antiques. £15, £14 concessions.(023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11-1pm. Family Saturdays. A drop-in workshop for all the family. Free. (023) 9277 8080.aspex.org.uk.

SUNDAY

CYCLING

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall Square. Portsmouth Remarkable Women Bike Ride. 11am-1pm. Organised by Friends of the Earth. A short ride with frequent stops to learn about Portsmouth’s history of remarkable women.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. (weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

GOSPORT: HMS Sultan, Military Rd. 10am-6pm. HMS Sultan Summer Show. See Saturday.

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Stansted Park. 11am-4pm. Fathers Day Fun. Come and see a collection of classic cars and listen to music performed by Jazz Magic Trio. Craft ales and ice cream available. (023) 9241 2265/stanstedpark.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. Come and view works from local artists, jewellery and craft makers. Free. craftsinthetower.wordpress.com.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Rosies Vineyard, Elm Gr. 1.30-4pm. Milton James Hot Four (traditional jazz band). (023) 9275 5944/rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Bandstand, West Battery Gdns. 1-4pm. Ska Dogs, with Offbeat Offensive and Levi.

MARKETS

southsea: Palmerston Rd. 10am-2pm. Farmers’ Market. hampshirefarmers.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 1.10-2pm. Lunchtime Live. Performance by organist David Poulter. Retiring collection. portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. For children aged 18 months to four. 07767 702 444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 077220 40483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre (Asda car park). 8pm. Waterlooville folk dance group English folk dancing. All dances taught. No need for a partner. £3. (023) 9225 8056/(023) 9225 3213.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga class for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. An ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. A mixed choir of all ages singing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant light opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual healing clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual healing clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections entertainment group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

GIGS

NORTH BOARHUNT: Village Hall, Trampers Ln. 7.30pm. The East Pointers. Forest Folk welcome this amazing band from Canada. Tickets £17. (023) 92 26 4288.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 2.30-3.15pm. Trumpet tours. A tour of the Cathedral Organ’s 5,000 pipes, including access to the new trumpet en chamades installed in the west towers. Free. portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe lake walk. Slow, short 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 10am-12pm. O2 Guru Tech Workshop. Advice on top tips, the latest apps and taking perfect pictures. Free. Book in advance. (023) 9268 8999.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

GOSPORT: White Hart Pub, Stoke Rd. 10am-12pm. Rowans Hospice Gosport Support Group coffee morning. £2.50.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolutebeginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street dance class. 075543 931 937/dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm. Breakin (breakdancing)lessons for kids. Eight- year-olds plus. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384377/Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch club for the over 60’s. Freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Singing four-part harmony. Seeking new members. 01489 891832.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 /solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2, includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

SOUTHSEA: No 28, Albert Rd. 10am-6pm. How the Vote was Won. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHWICK: The Golden Lion, High St. 8.15-11pm. The Delta Syncopators. (Traditional jazz band). Free. (023) 9221 0437/Goldenliongreg@googlemail.com.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the centre. 1pm. Short park to park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe for refreshments . (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 1-4pm. Social dancing. Music provided by DJ Mico. £4.50.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & latin social practice Night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: Cowplain Social Club, London Rd. 7-10.30pm. Summer party dance & buffet. 50/50 ballroom, latin American and sequence. £2.50 social club members, guests £5 (signed in at the door). Bar available. 07980 058 310/ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre, Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chit chat and games for the over 60’s. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

LEE ON THE SOLENT: Lee Methodist Hall, High St. 9am-12pm. Lee community table top event. Table hire from £5. Free. (023) 9255 1706/leeresidents.org.uk

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male members. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

SOUTHSEA: No 28, Albert Rd. 10am-6pm. How the Vote was Won. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: The Vue Cinema, Gunwharf Quays. Scumbag The Movie (18). A screening in association with Originalrock.net. 0345 308 4620/ourscreen.com/screening/46662

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

STAGE

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Stansted Park.7pm. The Importance of Being Earnest. Bring your picnics, blankets and watch this performance by The Pantaloons Theatre Company. £13,50, children £8. (023)9241 2265/the pantaloons.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of The Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd, 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under-fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over 50s Friendship Club. Come along for tea/coffee and a chat. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For five to 11 years. 07708 720 711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line dancing. combined class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon club for over 60’s. Light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots freeflow play session. £2.50.

PORTSMOUTH: St Luke’s Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Come along and join this small, friendly ladies’ choir. New Members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

SOUTHSEA: No 28, Albert Rd. 10am-6pm. How the Vote was Won. See today.

FILMS

GOSPORT: St Vincent Sixth Form College, Mill Ln. 7pm. Blade Runner 2049. (15). £5, children/students £3. stvincent.ac.uk/the-ritz-cinema. (023) 9258 8311.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner. (12A). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth country market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s market.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Tieta do Agreste and Some Kind of Love Story. Presented by StoneCrabs Theatre Company. £14, £12 concessions. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s Drama Group. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

