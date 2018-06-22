WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out: Friday, June 22 to Thursday, June 28, 2018

Have your say

The most comprehensive guide to what’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

TODAY

CLUBBING

PORTSMOUTH: Curve, Pryzm, Stanhope Rd. 10pm-3am. Shaky Shaky Latin Mix. With DJ Junior/DJ Daniel - non-top Latin hits. £7 in advance, £10 on the door. Available online at Fatsoma.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. Creative dance for people aged 50+. 07708 720711 /AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors.07846 472423.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Leon’s Bistro, Marine Parade West. 7.30-12pm. Portsmouth and Chichester SANDS Summer Fundraiser. DJ & Karaoke, raffle, hot buffet and live music from Singsational Voices. £15 (over 10s only). portsmouthchichester@sands.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Castle, Clarence Esplanade. 6-12am. Champagne Bar - ReBoot Takeover. Local DJ Collective ReBot bring their carnival vibes to Southsea Castle to takeover The Champagne Bar. Free. 07795 212 509.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. (023) 9238 7284.

SOUTHSEA: No 28, Albert Rd. 10am-6pm. How the Vote was Won. Aurora Metro Arts and Media present a wonderful exhibition reminding us of the fight women had for the right to have a voice in society. Free. portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. Work by Will Cruickshank comprising of large sculptural works in wood, plaster and thread, alongside a series of woven hangings. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. A Vision of Elvis. Rob Kingsley presents his Elvis Presley tribute concert. £23. 1329231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAV ANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Mad About Movies. Robert Habermann sings the top songs from the Hollywood musicals.

£18, £17 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk. PORTSEA: St George’s Church, The Hard. 8-10pm. Rura. This Scottish group perform as part of Portsmouth Festivities. £15. (023) 9282 8282/portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Mamma Mia! Come and join the ultimate feel-good smash-hit musical.From £35. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

DANCING

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 7.30pm-11pm. 78 Club 50/50 Dance. Dancing to Brian Link. £7 members, £8 non-members. All welcome.

EVENTS

DRAYTON: The Church of the Resurrection, Penryhn Ave. 1.30pm. Farlington & District Garden Club Rose and Sweet Pea Show. Includes bonsai display, refreshments, plants for sale, stalls and raffle. 50p. farlingtongarden.gardenersclubsocieties.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Cams Alders Recreation Ground, Palmerston Dr. 11am-4pm. Rainbow Centre Family Fun Day. Includes laser quest, pony rides, BBQ, Pimms bar, stalls and much more. rainbowcentre.org/vents/01329 289500.

GOSPORT: Walpole Park. Gosportarians Summer Festival. 10am-4pm. Vegetable and flower competitions, cake baking, fur and feathers show, children’s amusements and much more. (023) 9258 3077/gosportarians.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Elson Infant School, Elson Ln. 11am-3pm. Elsonfest Summer Fair. All welcome. Free.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Chat and knit items to sell in the museum. divingmuseum.co.uk.

PAULSGROVE: The Green, opposite Allaway Avenue shops. 11am-4pm.Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival. Procession from 10.15am from Victory Primary School. Live Music, children’s activities, stalls and much more. 07768 635 984.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. (first session free). No need to book.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8pm. BBQ and Shot Night. Speciality shots and music. (BBQ from 7pm). Burger and a beer £8. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Primary School,

Southampton Rd. 12-3.30pm. Strawberry Fayre. Games including Drench the Teacher, tombola, strawberries and cream, refreshments and much more. £1, children free. 01329 843322.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.FILMS.

GOSPORT: St Vincent Sixth Form College, Mill Ln. 10.30am. The Book of Life (U). £3. stvincent.ac.uk/the-ritz-cinema. (023) 9258 8311.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Mandela: The Long Walk to Freedom. (15). 07435 029408/no6cinema.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Cumberland House Butterfly Garden, Eastern Parade. 9.30pm. Hairspray (PG). Presented by Portsmouth Film Society, come along wearing your costumes, wigs and make- up and be ready to dance!. £8, £5 under 16’s. portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Snake Davis & his Band - Classic Sax Solos. Saxophonist Snake performs 25 classics including Baker Street, and Careless Whisper. £19. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Bandstand, West Battery Gdns. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand. Day of the Rabblement, with Ismael Clark and Prince Brandon.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2.30 and 7.30pm. Mamma Mia! See today.

WALKS & TALKS

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 7.30pm. William Walker, The Diver who saved a Cathedral. Presented by Gary Wallace-Potter. £6. Includes refreshments. divingmuseum.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. Sea defence works necessitates this diversion. (023) 9284 1762.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays. 11-1pm. Family Saturdays. A free drop-in workshop for all the family. Free. (023) 9277 8080.aspex.org.uk.

SUNDAY, JUNE 24

CONCERTS

GOSPORT: Thorngate Halls Ballroom, Bury Rd. 2pm. A Musical Adventure. Gosport & District Organ Club welcomes Robert Stacey and Becci Brittain performing music from around.£7. Car park £1. organfax.co.uk/clubs/gosport.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. (Weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

FAREHAM: CPPTD Wicor Depot, Cranleigh Rd. 10am-4pm. City of Portsmouth Preserved Transport Depot Open Day. Come and see the work that goes into preserving yesterday buses and keeping them on the road. cpptd.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Fareham Social Club, Mill Rd. 4pm. Wrestling - Main Event Megastars. In aid of Solent Diabetes Association. 07771 960236/maineventmegastars.net.

SWANWICK: Brickworks Museum, Swanwick Ln. 11am-4pm. Country Fair. Come and see the fairground organs, blacksmith, tractors, train rides, owl, beekeeping, dog agility (1pm), and much more. £7, children £4. bursledonbrickworks.org.uk/01489 576248.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 8pm. An Evening with Carlos Bonell. An evening with one of the Spanish guitar’s all-time greats. £14, £12 concessions. (023) 9282 8282/portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Bandstand, West Battery Gdns. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand. Mojo Dollar, with The South Coast Collective.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8pm. Alley Cats Open Mic Night. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 3.30pm. Out of this World - Alverstoke School of Dance. £14.50, £12.50 concessions. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY, JUNE 25

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance.Pre-school programme children aged eighteen months to four years. 07767 702444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596/ dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 07722 040483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre (Asda Car Park). 8pm. Waterlooville Folk Dance Group English Folk Dancing. All dances taught. No need for a partner. £3. (023) 9225 8056/(023) 9225 3213.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subs £80 with three concerts a year. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+ £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk.

Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Learning Place walk. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolutebeginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 075543 931937/ dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm.Breakin (breakdancing)lessons for kids. Eight year olds plus. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subs £80 with three concerts a year. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group Group. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, Clarence Esplanade. 11am. Fuzion 100 Southsea Tennis Trophy. Come along to the ITF Pro-Circuit women’s event. £7.50-£12. 08441 581 1404.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Rhythm of the Dance. Stunning performance by the National Dance Company of Ireland. £24. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short Park to Park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House on the Promenade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Slow to moderate pace, one hour approximately. (2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month only). (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. Ray Hodson 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 1-4pm. Tea Dance. Hosted by Steve Kingsley. £6 dance and tea/coffee, £10 dance and cream team. All welcome.Book in advance. (023) 9229 4094. STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church, Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chit chat and games over a cuppa for the over 60s. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Boad St. 7pm. Three Cheers for Arthur Conan Doyle. Celebrating the opening of Holmes Fest, come along for a night of storytelling, music and film with new stories by local writers. £10. wegottickets.com/event/440210.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male members. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, Clarence Esplanade. 11am. Fuzion 100 Southsea Tennis Trophy. See Tuesday.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Apex Jazz Band. £7, £10 non-members. (booking essential). (023) 9269 3988/gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8pm. Bandaoke - sing along or play with the house band, or bring your own band and have a jam! Book in advance. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Library, West St. 9.30am-3pm. Fareham Country Market. Variety of home-cooked cakes, pies and much more.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. One Man, Two Guvnors. A comedy presented by Humdrum Productions. £12, £10 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10am and 1pm. Teletubbies Live. Join in and enjoy your favourite characters from the TV series along with brand new songs. £14. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet in front of the Odeon Cinema. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all but does include an area of uneven ground, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390. PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over 50s Friendship Club. Come along for tea/coffee and biscuit. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road South. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60’s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme £2.50. 01329 234409.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to eleven years. 07708 720711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for over 60s. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults.

All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FRATTON: Community Centre,

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: St Lukes Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Come along and join this small friendly ladies choir. New Members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528814.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8-10.30. Tim’s Quiz Night.(023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, Clarence Esplanade. 11am. Fuzion 100 Southsea Tennis Trophy. See Tuesday.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Jeune Femme. (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, Hambledon Rd. 7pm. Darkest Hour (PG). Presented by the Waterlooville Events Team pop up cinema. £6. (Includes refreshments.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. One Man, Two Guvnors. See Wednesday.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Benny Manhattan and the Caponi Diamond. A two act comedy for all the family performed by Hayling Island Young Actors. £6, £4 children. (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s Drama Group. Come along and discover your love for the theatre. (023) 9283 8370.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10am and 1pm. Teletubbies Live. See Wednesday.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1pm. Theatre Tour. A guided tour and illustrated talk by costumed actors. £5. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Langstone Room, East St. 7.45pm. On the Home Front. Chris Pennycook discusses the effect the War had on Portsmouth and the surrounding area. £6.50. 023 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

