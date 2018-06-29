WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out: Friday, June 29 to Thursday, July 5, 2018

The most comprehensive guide to what’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

TODAY COMEDY SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Comedy Night. Free. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagle, Southsea. DANCING EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For people aged 50+. 07708 720 711/AbstractDPA.com. PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. (023) 9242 5331. EVENTS COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to all. 07846 472 423. EXHIBITIONS CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Sussex Days - Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. A display of black and white photographs of Sussex life during the 1960s and 1970s. 01243 774557/pallant.org.uk. COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. (023) 9238 7284. PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. Work by Will Cruickshank comprising large sculptural works in wood, plaster and thread. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk. MARKETS FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. STAGE HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. One Man, Two Guvnors. A comedy presented by Humdrum Productions. £12, £10 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk. HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Benny Manhattan and the Caponi Diamond. A two act comedy for all the family performed by Hayling Island Young Actors. £6, £4 children. (023) 9246 6363. TOURS SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Sherlock Holmes and the strange case of the theatre ghost. Join in the investigation with actors and learn strange tales of the supernatural. £15. bit.ly/sherlockghost. WALKS & TALKS SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.(023) 9268 839. SATURDAY CONCERTS PORTSMOUTH: St George’s Church. 7.30pm. Portsmouth Baroque Choir summer concert. £12, £10 concessions. 01329 238068/ticketsource.co.uk/baroquechoir. DANCING FAREHAM: Wickham Centre, Mill Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Social Dance. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. Music by Chris Stanbury. No bar but you can take your own drinks. £6. 07980 058 310/ballroomrazzmatazz.co.uk. EVENTS COSHAM: Court Lane Junior School, Hilary Ave. 11am-3pm. Summer fair. Stalls, BBQ, candy floss, ice cream, bouncy castles, raffle, arena displays and much more! 50p, children free. GOSPORT: Salvation Army Church, The Crossways. 9-11am.Jumble Sale. LOCKS HEATH: Locks Heath Shopping Village, Centre Way. 8am-5pm. Vintage Classics. A celebration of all things vintage including display of classic cars by Locks Heath Classic Car Club. HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 2pm. Hayling Island Horticultural Show. Roses, sweet peas, summer flowers, handicrafts, and much more. £1. hihs.org.uk. HORNDEAN: Merchistoun Hall, Portsmouth Rd. 11am-4pm. Summer fair. Includes, beer, Pimm’s and gin cocktail tent, BBQ, children’s activities and various stalls. (023) 9259 7114. PORTSMOUTH: Canvas Coffee Shop, Commercial Rd. 11am-2pm. Moriarty Mischief. As part of Holmes Fest, come along and listen to storytelling, poetry and more from the T’articulation team. Free. PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Park, Malins Rd/Washington Rd. 12-5pm. Fun Day. Family fun including inflatable assault course, giant slide, and much more. Free. family.church. SOUTHSEA: Temple of Spiritualism, Victoria Road Sth, Southsea. 9.30am-5pm. Free open day. portsmouthempleofspiritualism.co.uk/(023) 9281 7588. WATERLOOVILLE: The George Inn. Ashcroft Rd, Finchdean. Midday. Summer garden party. Live music, refreshments, BBQ, facepainting, bouncy castle and more. Raising funds for Naomi House and Jacksplace. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital.12-3.30pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. See today. FILMS DENMEAD: Community Centre, School Ln. 7pm. Darkest Hour. (PG). Oscar-winning film starring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill. £5. (023) 9225 6132. HILSEA: Hilsea Lido, London Rd. 9.30pm. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes(1953). Presented by the Portsmouth Film Society. Take your own chairs and refreshments. portsmouthfilmsociety.org. GIGS SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8pm. Free from Gravity Album Launch. Also Tidal Maze and Flying Machines and MC Derek Pearce. Free (registration required at ffgmmusic.co.uk). (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea. MARKETS FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. STAGE HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. One Man, Two Guvnors. See today. HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Benny Manhattan and the Caponi Diamond. See today. WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762. WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 7.30pm. Pruning and Wiring. Hosted by Solent Bonsai Society. £1. (023) 9264 0985/01489 894194. SUNDAY DANCING GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 7-10pm. 50-50 dance. £5. PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765 EVENTS COWPLAIN: 50 Gladys Ave. 1pm. Summer Fair in aid of British Lung Foundation. Bric-a-brac, refreshments, music, plants and more. EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11am-3pm. Summer Fair. Children’s games, facepainting, home-made cakes and more. 20p. (023) 9286 4306/eastneycommunitycentre.com. EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. portsmouthmes.co.uk. SOUTHSEA: Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, Old Commercial Rd. 10am-5pm. Look around the house and at 3pm a member of the Dickens Fellowship will read a passage from one of Dickens’ works. (023) 9266 4205. WATERLOOVILLE: Springwood Community Centre, Springwood Ave. 12-4pm.Summer Fair. Performances from Big Noise Samba, Sian Goddard Academy of Dance, workshops, funfair rides and much more. Free. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. (023) 9238 7284. PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today. GARDENS COWPLAIN: 50 Gladys Ave. 2pm. Fundraising garden party. Raising funds for Breathe Easy. PORTCHESTER: 17 Frobisher Grove. 10.30am-4pm. Open garden. Pat & Ian Absalom open their garden to raise funds for the Parkinsons Charity. All welcome. (023) 9238 5503. GIGS HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 12.30-2.45pm. Musical Sunday Lunch. Enjoy your Sunday lunch and listen to Damiain Lodrick’s DLB Jazz Quartet. STAGE PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 7pm. Victorian Music Hall evening. Presented by Hudson and Lestrade. £10. (Advance booking recommended). bt.ly/holmesfesthudson. WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762. MONDAY CLASSES EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit, build self-confidence. 07740 045 271. DANCING EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. For children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444/diddidance.com. FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information. GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits. HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk. SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 07722 040 483. WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre (Asda Car Park). 8pm. Waterlooville Folk Dance Group. English Folk Dancing. £3. (023) 9225 8056/(023) 9225 3213. EVENTS COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. All ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk. COSHAM: St Colman’s Church hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music an advantage. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org. FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk. HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574535. PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. (023) 9320 0401. WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. Ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. See Sunday. FILMS HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 11am. Forget-Me-Not-Cinema: Some Like it Hot (12). A relaxed and friendly screening suitable for people living with dementia, their partners/family members and carers.£4.50. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk. WALKS & TALKS FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390. NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390. SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390. SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390. TUESDAY COFFEE LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities. DANCING HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk. LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299. TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. £7.50. 07833 384 377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk. EVENTS BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch club. A freshly cooked two-course meal with tea/coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409. COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Go along and join this choir which performs at various events in the area. pitchpipers.co.uk. FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org. HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org. HAVANT: Methodist Church, Petersfield Rd. 7.30-9pm. Spirit of the South. Local harmony chorus rehearsals. Meetings first Tuesday of the month. (023) 9245 1220 or (023) 9264 1997. PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2. PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today. GIGS SOUTHSEA: Hunter Gatherer Coffee Shop, Albert Rd, 7pm. Sherlock Shout-Out. As part of Holmes Fest, come along to hear stories, poems, songs and open mic. STAGE HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Sorcerer. Presented by Havant Light Opera. £12/£6 under-18s. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk. PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 6pm. Groundlings Musical Theatre Drama School Showcase. Performances from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Shrek and Legally Blonde. £5. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.couk. WALKS & TALKS EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. A gentle stroll to Milton Park cafe for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390. LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore car park. 10am. 90-minute walk covering local history around the area. (023) 9255 1706/leeresidents.org.uk. PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390. PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back (023) 9268 8390. WEDNESDAY COFFEE PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk. 10am-midday. Macmillan Coffee Morning. For those affected by cancer. CONCERTS PORTSEA: St George’s Church, St George’s Square, The Hard. 7.30pm. Sing for Uganda. Portsmouth Gospel Choir perform to raise funds for Kikaaya College School in Uganda. £8, children £5/sing-for-uganda-july18.eventbrite.co.uk. PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George St. 7pm. Becki Short sings songs from the shows, popular classics. £2.50. DANCING FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing. Beginners class. 01329 315641/07710 491 511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk. SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573114. SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 1-4pm. Tea Dance. Hosted by Steve Kingsley. £6 dance and tea/coffee, £10 dance and cream team. Book in advance. (023) 9229 4094. STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299. WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin social practice night. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk. EVENTS CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk. COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the Museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote understanding about life in the services and life for civilians during times of conflict. First Wednesday of each month. (023) 9284 1762/iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk. DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Brecon Ave. 2pm. Drayton Diabetic Group monthly meeting. GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church, Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chit chat and games over a cuppa for the over-60s. £2.50. 01329 234409. PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Male voices needed. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/singingportsmouth.org.uk. WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 2pm. British Lung Foundation inaugural meeting. For people with breathing problems. Includes a talk by Dr Tom Brown, Respiratory Consultant at QA Hospital. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today. PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today. FILMS HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm. Wimbledon (12). £8, £7 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk. GIGS PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 8-10.30pm. The Clive New Big Band. (023) 9269 2988. SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8pm. Bandaoke - singalong or play with the house band, or take your own band and jam.Book in advance. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea. STAGE FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Producers. Musical comedy performed by South Downe Musical Society. £12-£16. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk. HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Sorcerer. See Tuesday. WALKS & TALKS COSHAM: Meet at King George V playing field car park, Northern Road. 2pm. Walk around the lido, over the road bridge to the gravel and grass paths on the other side. (023) 9268 8390. OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390. PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390. PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390. SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390. SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 7pm. Beyond the Hound of the Baskervilles. A talk by author and broadcaster Mark Norman. £5. bitly.com/BeyondTheHound. THURSDAY CLASSES EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit, build self-confidence with Graham’s Academy of Martial Arts. 07740 045 271. EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners’ pilates and 10.30-11.30am over-50s Pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230. COFFEE DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over-50s Friendship Club. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795. CONCERTS PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. An evening of music and a glass of wine, raising funds for the organ repair project. DANCING BEDHAMPTON: Social Hall, Bedhampton Road. 2-4pm. Ballroom and sequence tea dance. £3. (023) 9248 0654. GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299. STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299. STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk. WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk. EVENTS BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for over-60s. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234 409. COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two-course lunch, refreshments, raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890. COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259. NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Go along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390. PORTSMOUTH: St Luke’s Church hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Why not join this small friendly women’s choir. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com. SOUTHSEA: St James’s Church hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814. SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8-10.30pm. Tim’s Quiz Night. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea. EXHIBITIONS CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. Sussex Days - Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. See today. COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today. PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today. FILMS GOSPORT: St Vincent Sixth Form College, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. The Death of Stalin (15). £5, children/students £3. stvincent.ac.uk/the-ritz-cinema. (023) 9258 8311 MARKETS EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. STAGE FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Producers. See Wednesday. HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Sorcerer. See Tuesday. HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Freek Street. A retro-musical in three acts. £13. (023) 9246 6363/whitecobraproductions.co.uk. WALKS & TALKS HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. (023) 9268 8390. If you are holding an event between Friday, July 6, and Thursday, July 12 and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail details by Tuesday, July 3 by clicking here.