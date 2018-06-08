WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out: Friday, June 8 to Thursday, June 14, 2018

Have your say

TODAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. Creative dance for people aged 50+. 07708 720 711 /AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: St Columba Church Hillson Dr. 11am-2pm. Community Summer Fair. Stalls, games, plants, bouncy castle, hog roast and more. Free.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7pm. Pub Quiz FundraisingNight. £2 per entrant. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Old Church, Lychgate Green, Titchfield Rd. 10.30am-5pm. The Joy of Spring flower festival. Arrangements depicting our favourite songs. Includes woodcraft/jewellery stalls. fococ.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. (023) 9238 7284.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Transform. An exhibition of contemporary artworks in 2D and 3D by members of Hampshire Sculpture Trust. Suggested donation £3. 01329 822063.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Making a Splash – Community Exhibition. An exhibition of crochet, knitting, lacing, crafting and painting. All invited to create work and add to this growing display. £3 suggested donation.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. Emphasising what visually impaired people can achieve. losingmysight@outlook.com.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Beast (15). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GARDENS

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Stansted Park. 10am-5pm. Garden Show. Explore the latest specialist plants, garden accessories, art, design, sculpture and more. £9, £7 concessions. 01243 538456/thegardenshowonline.com.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Moscow Drug Club. Combining original material with songs by Jaques Brel, Leonard Cohen and many more. £14. 01329 223100.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Sensation: The Music of The Who. Celebrating the music of one of the most iconic bands of all time/ £16. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Ladykillers. Classic comedy presented by Fareham Musical Society. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre Theatre, Stubbington Ln. 7.30pm. Worth A Fortune. Farce presented by Crofton Amateur Dramatic Society. £9, includes tea/coffee.01329 661143.

TOURS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Toddler Tour. Tour for little ones to see the theatre through songs, music and stories. £4 per child. (023) 9285 2218/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

WATERLOOVILLE: Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Ln. 7.30pm. Blexit: Exiting The Universe via Black Hole. Hampshire Astronomical Group welcomes a talk by Dr Poshak Gandhi. £3 non-members. hantsastro.org.uk.

SATURDAY

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: St Faith’s Church, Cresswell St. 10am. Coffee Morning and Mini Market.Raising funds for charity. (023) 9281 4444.

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 8pm. Laughter Live Comedy Club. James Alderson welcomes Hal Cruttenden, Geoff Norcott and Chris McCausland. £12, £10 in advance. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

CONCERTS

PORTSEA: St George’s Church, The Hard. 7.30pm. On Land & Sea. Solent Male Voice Choir perform songs including Whale of a Tale and Song of the Jolly Roger. £8. solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Mozart – A Return to Opera. Presented by Beechwood Opera. (023) 9281 4444.

EVENTS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Old Church, Lychgate Green, Titchfield Rd. 10.30am-5pm. The Joy of Spring flower festival. See today.

WATERLOOVILLE: Bandstand, London Rd. 11am. Clarinet and Saxophone Choir. Rufus and the Fireflies. Igloo Music.

EXHIBITIONS

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Transform. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Edie (12A). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GARDENS

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Stansted Park. 10am-5pm. Garden Show. See today.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Swinging at the Cotton Club. 7.30pm. Performed by the Lindy Hop Dance Company, with the Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra. £16.50-£22. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre Theatre, Stubbington Ln. 7.30pm. Worth A Fortune. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Piano Recital with Ben Lathbury. Raising money for The Spring’s Grand Piano Appeal. £15. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Miniature railway, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. (weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 12.30-2.45pm. Musical Sunday Lunch. Enjoy Sunday lunch and listen to Damien Lodrick’s DLB Jazz Quartet.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Old Church, Lychgate Green, Titchfield Rd. 10.30am-5pm. The Joy of Spring flower festival. See today.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. (023) 9238 7284.

GARDENS

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Stansted Park. 10am-5pm. Garden Show. See today.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Cara Dillon. Performing tracks from her new album Wanderer. £20, £19 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Auckland Arms, Netley Rd. 8-10.300pm. Milton James Hot Four. (traditional jazz band). Free. (023) 9278 0860.

MARKETS

HAYLING ISLAND: Eaststoke Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Free. Table £8 or £6 if you take your own. (023) 9246 5263.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Everly Brothers Dream. Relive all the popular hits. £23.50, under 16s £16. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton foreshore group walk. Brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. For children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Instep Dance Club, ballroom and latin dance classes. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 077220 40483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga class for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 2-4pm. Gravetalk. A safe place to talk about death, dying and funerals. 07932 354 055. farehamdp@gmail.com.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. A mixed choir of all ages, singing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am. Losing my Sight UK photography exhibition. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390 .

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Learning Place walk. Walk to the shore and back. Not buggy or wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow, short 30-minute stroll. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee morning for the over-60s. £3. 01329 234409.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 7.15pm. Cosham Keyboard and Music Club concert. Tony Stace plays music for all. All welcome. £5 non-members. (023) 9237 6313.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolutebeginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 07543 931 937/ dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm.Breakin (breakdancing) lessons for kids. Eight-year-olds plus. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384 377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

ALVERSTOKE: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters. Includes a talk by Vicki Matthews on stitched photos. Non-members £3.50. 01329 231790.

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club for the over-60s. Freshly-cooked, two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. All welcome, any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, King’s Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. £1. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. (023) 9245 3634/solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Castle, Clarence Esplanade. 6-12pm. Champagne Bar - ReBoot Takeover. Local DJ Collective ReBoot bring their carnival vibes to Southsea Castle to take over The Champagne Bar. Free. 07795 212 509.

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church Hall, Waverley Rd.2.30pm. Birthplace Branch of the Dickens’ Fellowship meeting. Includes a discussion on Nicholas Nickleby and a bring and buy Sale. Non-members £1. (023) 9266 4205.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30a.m. Titchfield Abbey WI meeting. Go for tea and biscuits and meet other members. Activities including book clubs, gardening club, crafts etc. Visitors welcome. Second Tuesday each month.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. (023) 9238 7284.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Transform. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Gentle stroll to Milton Park cafe for refreshments . (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House on The Promenade. 2-3pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. Slow to moderate pace.(023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Les Musicals with Jonathan Ansell and Rhydian Roberts. An evening featuring hit songs from the musicals. £25. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing. Beginners class. 01329 315641/07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 1-4pm. Tea dance hosted by Steve Kingsley. £6 dance and tea/coffee, £10 dance and cream team. Book in advance. (023) 9229 4094.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin social practice night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191 596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

ALVERSTOKE: The Scout Hut, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Hampshire Genealogical Society . Members night. All welcome. (023) 9258 5194.

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church), Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Coffee, chat and games for the over-60s. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Baptist Church, Jays Cl. 7.30pm. Crofton WI meeting. Second Wednesday of the month. 01329 845619 .

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital.10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Making a Splash – Community Exhibition. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Panama Cafe Orchestra. £7, £10 non-members (booking essential). (023) 9269 3988/gosportjazz.org.uk.

HAMBLEDON: Hambledon Folk Club, West St. 8.30pm. Cosgrave and Banks. Gypsy jazz, classical and folk music from around the world. £10, £8 members. (023) 9263 2719/hambledonfolkclub.co.uk

MARKETS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Library, West St. 9.30am-3pm. Fareham Country Market. Home-cooked cakes, pies and much more.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of The Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am.Uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Suitable for beginners but uneven footpaths. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under-fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

BOOKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.15pm. Book Group – Murder on the Orient Express. Discussion group led by Peter Hammond. £6 (includes glass of wine or soft drink). (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over-50s Friendship Club. Go along for refreshments and chat. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road South. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee morning for the over-60s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme £2.50. 01329 234409.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to 11. 07708 720 711/AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line dancing. Combined class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ class. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for over-60s. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made, two-course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FAREHAM: Catisfield Memorial Hall, Catisfield Ln. 7.30pm. An Evening with Fred Dinenage. Catisfield & District Gardening Club welcomes the TV personality talking about his life in television. £3 non-members. catisfieldgardeningclub.online.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50.

PORTSMOUTH: St Luke’s Church hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Go along and join this small friendly ladies’ choir. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Age UK Portsmouth Cafe, The Bradbury Centre, Kingston Rd. 9-11am. Veterans’ Breakfast Club for forces veterans. (023) 9288 3506.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital.10am-4pm. Art works by Devi Sothinathon and Peter Oldreive. (023) 9238 7284.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Transform. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Redoubtable. (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.45pm. The Secret History of Stansted House Estate. A talk by Mark Seaman. £6.50. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ (023) 9268 8390.

