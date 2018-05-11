WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out, Friday, May 11 until Thursday, May 17, 2018

What’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the coming week.

TODAY COMEDY PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 8pm. Rich Hall’s Hoedown. £19.50. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com. SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 8pm. Dara O’Briain - Voice of Reason. £25. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk. CONCERTS FAREHAM: Octagon Room, Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Music of the Night. South Downe Musical Society present a tribute to Andrew Lloyd-Webber. £10. 01329.231942/fernehamhall.co.uk. DANCING EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. Creative dance for people aged 50+. 07708 720711 /AbstractDPA.com. EVENTS COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors.07846 472423. FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. Come and view this iconic sculpture presented by 14-18 NOW WW1 Centenary Art Commissions. Free. Parking £3. royalarmouries.org. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. Paintings by June Cousin, Michael Taylor and Peter Oldrieve. (023) 9238 7284. GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. A family-friendly display of genuine ancient Egyptian artefacts. (023) 9250 1957. PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-4pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life-s Journey. An exhibition of artwork by Freya Perry. Free. PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Coasteroller. The graphic works of Ray Richardson. (023) 9229 7053. FILMS PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. 120 BPM (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk. GIGS SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Absolute Zero (twin lead rock covers band). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea. MARKETS FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. STAGE PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Boogie Child. A new musical by presented by RJ Productions. £14, £12 concessions.(023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk. SWANMORE: Village Hall, New Rd. 7.30pm. The Ladykillers. Performed by the Swanmore Amateur Dramatic Society. £8. 01489 894955. TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Liver Birds. Comedy based on the hit television show of the 1970s. £11, concessions £10. titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com. WALKS & TALKS PORTCHESTER: St Mary’s Church in the Castle grounds. 7pm. The Bible and the British Museum. Two illustrated talks showing artefacts connected with Biblical history. Voluntary offering. 01329 236 274. SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839. WATERLOOVILLE: Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Ln. 7.30pm. The Day They Launched a Woodpecker! Hampshire Astronomical Group welcomes a talk by Jerry Stone FBIS FRAS. £3 non-members. hantsastro.org.uk.

SATURDAY CONCERTS FAREHAM: Octagon Room, Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Music of the Night. See today. FAREHAM: Church of St Peter & St Paul, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Haydn: Creation. Performed by the Fareham Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra. £12.50, £10.50 concessions. fpchoir.org. PORTSMOUTH: Admiral Lord Nelson School, Dundas Ln. 7.30pm. Portsmouth Light Orchestra. £8, accompanied under 16s free. Raising funds for Drayton Centre Development and orchestra funds. (023) 9238 1135. EVENTS DRAYTON: United Church Hall, Havant Rd. 10.30am-12pm. Plant Sale. Free. GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Chat and knit items to sell in the museum. divingmuseum.co.uk. FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today. PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. (first session free). STUBBINGTON: Holy Rood Parish Centre, Gosport Rd. 7.30pm. A musical evening with the St Edmund Singers. Presented by the Friends of Crofton Old Church. Retiring collection. WATERLOOVILLE: Bandstand, London Rd. 11.30am-2pm. Ready to Rock School. Featuring J.A.R.H. and Crisis. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today. GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today. PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Coasteroller. See today. FILMS GOSPORT: St Vincent Sixth Form College, Mill Ln. 10.30am. Quadrophenia. (15). £3. stvincent.ac.uk/the-ritz-cinema. PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Isle of Dogs (PG). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk. GIGS HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Sounds of Simon. A tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. £16, £15 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk. PORTSMOUTH: The George & Dragon, Kingston Rd. 9pm. Kenny Mayes 50s and 60s music night. Free. All welcome. SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Halcyon (rock/mod band). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea. STAGE PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Boogie Child. See today. PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 7.30pm. How Sweet It Is - The Greatest Hits of Motown. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com. SWANMORE: Village Hall, New Rd. 7.30pm. The Ladykillers. See today. TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Liver Birds. See today. WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: The Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club, Pembroke Rd. 2pm. Shipping to Shopping: The History & Architecture of Portsmouth Gunwharf. The Society for Nautical Research (South) welcomes a talk by Mike Underwood. (023) 9283 1461. PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. Sea defence works necessitates this diversion. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY DANCING PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765. EVENTS COSHAM: Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Rd. 10am-4pm. Portsmouth Rotary Dragon Boat Festival. A fun day out for all the family. Free for spectators. portsdragonboatfestival.co.uk. EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. (Weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk. FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. Opening times vary. Art Exhibition. See today. GARDENS HORNDEAN: Crookley Pool, Blendworth Ln. 2-5pm. Open Garden Charity Event for NGS. Come and view this garden full of unusual plants and perennials. £4.50, children free. (023) 9259 2662. GIGS SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Blue Road (Blues/rock covers band). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea. SOUTHSEA: The Auckland Arms, Netley Rd. 8-10.300pm. Milton James Hot Four. (Traditional Jazz Band). Free. (023) 9278 0860. MARKETS HAYLING ISLAND: Eaststoke Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Free. Table £8 or £6 if you bring your own. (023) 9246 5263. PORT SOLENT: The Boardwalk. 11am-5pm. Sunday Waterside Market. portsolent.com/events. STAGE TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Liver Birds. See today. WALKS & TALKS PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY CLASSES COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogaand massage.co.uk DANCING EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged eighteen months to four years. 07767 702444/diddidance.com. FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk. GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £3, includes tea and biscuits. HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk. PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes. PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes. SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 077220 40483. STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299. EVENTS COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org. COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916. FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. 023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk. GOSPORT: Conference Suite, Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 2-4.30pm. Gosport Access Group and Disability Open Forum. Share news, or concerns regarding disability related topics. 07847 228394/gosportaccessgroup.org.uk. HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Singing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535. PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. (023) 9320 0401. SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided. WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. (023) 92420070. EXHIBITIONS GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today. PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am-5pm. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. Emphasising what visually impared people can achieve. losingmysight@outlook.com. PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life-s Journey. See today. STAGE SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Flashdance The Musical. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk. WALKS & TALKS FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information. NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Learning Place group walk. A moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390. SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390. SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY COFFEE GOSPORT: The White Hart, Stoke Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee Morning. In support of Rowans Hospice Gosport Support Group. £2.50. (023) 9252 7519. LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities. DANCING HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk. LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299. PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 075543 931937/ dmon_tis@hotmail.com. TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk. EVENTS BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409. COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk. FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org. HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org. PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2. Includes refreshments. PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today. PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life-s Journey. See today. PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. See Monday. GIGS SOUTHWICK: The Golden Lion, High St. 8.15-11pm. The Delta Syncopators. (Traditional jazz band). Free. (023) 9221 0437/Goldenliongreg@googlemail.com. STAGE PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 8pm. Coriolanus. A Groundlings production of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy. £16, £14 concessions. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk. SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Flashdance The Musical. See Monday. TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Liver Birds. See today. WALKS & TALKS EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short Park to Park walk. (023) 9268 8390. PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. Healthy walk with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390. PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY DANCING FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk. SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114. WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £6. 07505 191596 /dancerevival.co.uk. EVENTS CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk. LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 9am-12pm. Table hire from £5. Free. (023) 9255 1706/leeresidents.org.uk. PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male members. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/singingportsmouth.org.uk. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today. GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today. PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am-5pm. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. See Monday. PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Coasteroller. See today. FILMS HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm and 7.30pm. Murder on the Orient Express (12A). £8, £7 concessions. thespring.co.uk/(023) 9247 2700. GIGS GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. New Orleans Jazz Bandits. £7, £10 non-members. (booking essential). (023) 9269 3988/gosportjazz.org.uk. PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome. STAGE PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 8pm. Coriolanus. See Tuesday. SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Flashdance The Musical. See Monday. TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Liver Birds. See today. WALKS & TALKS GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. The Dambusters Raid of 1943. An analysis and assessment by David Verghese. £4. 0300 555 1387. OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390. PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390. PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390. PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390. SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390. WORKSHOPS PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY CONCERTS PORTSMOUTH: Cathedral, High St. 1.10pm. Lunchtime Live! Performance by organist Shean Bowers. Retiring collection. portsmouthcathedral.org.uk. DANCING EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to eleven years. 07708 720711/www.AbstractDPA.com. GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299. STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299. STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk. WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk. EVENTS BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for over 60s. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234 409. COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890. COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259. NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390. PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50. PORTSMOUTH: St Lukes Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Come along and join this small friendly ladies choir. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com. SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528814. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today. GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt.See today. PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life-s Journey. See today. FILMS GOSPORT: St Vincent Sixth Form College, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. The Dambusters (U). £5, children/students £3. stvincent.ac.uk/the-ritz-cinema. MARKETS EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. STAGE PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s Drama Group. 023) 9283 8370. SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Flashdance The Musical. See Monday. TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Liver Birds. See today. TOURS PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1pm. Theatre Tour. A look behind the scenes and a fascinating insight into the past. £5. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk. WALKS & TALKS HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390. If you are holding an event between Friday, May 18 and Thursday, May 24 and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, May 15.