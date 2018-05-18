WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out, Friday, May 18 to Thursday, May 24, 2018

Have your say

What’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the coming week

FRIDAY

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Harlequin Room, Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 6.30-10.30pm. Recharge Singing Group and Southsea Skiffle Orchestra. Proceeds to the Guildhall’s new Studio Venue. £5. portsmouthguildhall.co.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. Creative dance for people aged 50+. 07708 720711/AbstractDPA.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. Refreshments available. Brenda & W Sounds (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors.07846 472423.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. Come and view this iconic sculpture presented by 14-18 NOW WW1 Centenary Art Commissions. Free. Parking £3. royalarmouries.org.

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Club Night. Visitors welcome. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10-4pm. Art Exhibition. Paintings by June Cousin, Michael Taylor and Peter Oldrieve. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. A family-friendly display of genuine ancient Egyptian artefacts. (023) 9250 1957.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-4pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. An exhibition of artwork by Freya Perry. Free.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. Emphasising what visually impared people can achieve. losingmysight@outlook.com

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Coasteroller. The graphic works of Ray Richardson. (023) 9229 7053.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Boarhunt Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. Zoe Schwarz band. 07445 861 519/boarhuntblues.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Power of Three (blues/rock band). (023) 9282 1658.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. A Necessary Woman - the Story of Emily Davison. Based on a true event celebrating the 2018 suffrage centenary. £13, £12 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Liver Birds. Comedy based on the hit 1970s television show. £11, concessions £10. titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. University of Portsmouth Summer Showcase. The UOP Ensemble perform a selection of music in a wide variety of styles. £9-£13. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

ROWLANDS CASTLE: St John’s Church, Redhill Rd. 7.30pm. A Celebration Concert. Solent Male Voice Choir and The Salvation Army Band celebrate the Royal Wedding. £8. (023) 9241 0111.

DANCING

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 7.30pm-11pm. 78 Club 50/50 Dance. Dancing to Brian Link. £7 members, £8 non-members.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Social Dance. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and Sequence Dancing. £4.50. Bar/Raffle. 07980 058310/ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Cres. 11am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Table hire £5 in advance. 50p. (023) 9238 9278.

GOSPORT: Walpole Park. 10am-5pm. Gosportarians Dog Show. A fun-filled event for all the family. £1, children 50p. (Competition entry fees apply). gosportarians.co.uk/(023) 9258 3077.

GOSPORT: St Mary’s Parish Centre, Green Rd. 10.30am-4pm. Gosport Model Railroad Club. Model train show with three Americal layouts and one British layout, plus second-hand sale. £1, children 50p. (023) 9250 2499.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. (First session free). No need to book.

PORTSMOUTH: Technology Department, Portsmouth Grammar School. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In. Visitors welcome. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

FILMS

DENMEAD: Community Centre, School Ln. 7pm. All the Money in the World (15). Starring Christopher Plummer and Michelle Williams. £5. (023) 9225 6132.

GOSPORT: St Vincent Sixth Form College, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Disney’s Tarzan (U). £3. stvincent.ac.uk/the-ritz-cinema.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Ghost Stories (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Kent DuChaine (authentic slide blues). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. The Man on the Moor. A one-man play based on a true story, performed by Max Dickens. £12.50, concessions £11.50. (023) 9247 2700/ thespring.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, West Town. 7.30pm. Being of Sound Mind. An exciting murder mystery performed by the Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society. £10. (023) 9246 6363/stationtheatre.co.uk/whatson.

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Liver Birds. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Hilsea Lines. 10am-12pm. Walk in the Woods. Arranged by Portsmouth Friends of the Earth and Portsmouth & Southsea Tree Wardens. Led by Pete Roberts, Countryside Ranger.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 4pm. Music Foundation Concert. Katrina Nimmo sings songs by Gounod and Schubert. Retiring collection. (023) 9282 2687.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. 50p for two track circuits.portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HORNDEAN: Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Gravel Hill. 10am. Woofs and Wellies Sponsored Dog Walk. Route length 3km or 6km . £5 per dog - humans free!. Suggested sponsored target £25. Raising funds for Rowans Hospice. rowanshospice.co.uk/events.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. Opening times vary. Art Exhibition. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. Come and view works from local artists, jewellery and craft makers. Free. craftsinthetower.wordpress.com. GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Rosies Vineyard, Elm Gr. 1.30-4pm. Milton James Hot Four. (Traditional jazz band). (023) 9275 5944/rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

MARKETS

PORTSMOUTH: Hotwalls,Round Tower, Broad St. 10am-4pm. Hotwalls Creative Market. Hand-crafted pieces from local talented designer makers.

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Rd. 10am-2pm. Farmers’ Market.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, West Town. 7.30pm. Being of Sound Mind. See Saturday.

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Ln. 7.30pm. The Liver Birds. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: Staunton Country Park, Middle Park Way. 10am-12.30pm. Wardwalk. 5k or 10k walk for a ward or department within Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust. £2 per person. Minimum sponsorship £20. (023) 9228 6000.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. Brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

CLASSES

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Beginners Yoga Class. All ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogaandmassage.co.uk.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate Line Dancing. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 or £6 for two sessions. 077220 40483.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre (Asda Car Park). 8pm. Waterlooville English Folk Dancing Group. £3. (023) 9225 8056/(023) 9225 3213.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. An ability to follow music is helpful. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. A mixed choir of all ages. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

EXHIBITIONS

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am-5pm. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. See today.

GIGS

NORTH BOARHUNT: Village Hall, Trampers Ln. 7.30pm. Chris While and Julie Matthews. £15. (023) 92 26 4288.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, West Town. 7.30pm. Being of Sound Mind. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy/wheelchair friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Learning Place group walk. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier group walk. Buggy/wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60s. (MHA Live at Home Scheme). £2.50. 01329 234409.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. £7.50. 07833 384377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers rehearsals. All welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. First four weeks free. £1 thereafter. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group Group. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital.12-4pm. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am-5pm. Losing my Sight UK Photography Exhibition. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. See today.

GIGS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 7.15pm. Woody Pines. £14 in advance, £16 on the door. (023) 9238 2888.

STAGE

COSHAM: St Philip’s Hall, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30pm. Closed Circuit TV and Just the Two of us. Highbury Players present two very different plays with a twist. £8, concessions £6. 07557 940520.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, West Town. 7.30pm. Being of Sound Mind. See Saturday.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Oliver. Presented by the Hayling Musical Society. (023) 9246 7545.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 8pm. Coriolanus. A Groundlings production of Shakespeare’s tragedy. £16, £14 concessions. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short Park to Park walk. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House on the Promenade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Buggy/Wheelchair friendly. Slow to moderate pace. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 7.30pm. Mark Cubbon, Chief Executive, QA Hospital. Mark will talk and answer questions on plans for the hospital. Refreshments available. Free. leeresidents.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. Healthy walk with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 1-4pm. Social dancing. DJ Paul Mico provides the sounds for all types of dancing. £4.50.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £6. 07505 191596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm and 7.30pm. The Exception (15). £8, £7 concessions. thespring.co.uk/(023) 9247 2700.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available.

MARKETS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Library, West St. 9.30am-3pm. Fareham Country Market.

STAGE

COSHAM: St Philip’s Hall, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30pm. Closed Circuit TV and Just the Two of us. See Tuesday.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, West Town. 7.30pm. Being of Sound Mind. See Saturday.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Oliver. See Tuesday.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 8pm. Coriolanus. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. Finding the Fallen: Great War Archaeology. An illustrated talk by Andy Robertshaw, First World War expert. £5. 0300 555 1387.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. Uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet in front of the Odeon Cinema. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all (does include an area of uneven ground). Sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Buggy/wheelchair friendly. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront walk. Buggy/wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church Hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over 60s Friendship Club. Come along for tea or coffee and a biscuit. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road South. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60’s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme £2.50. 01329 234409.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to eleven years. 07708 720711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Over 60s Afternoon Club. Light lunch, entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: St Lukes Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. New members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. Seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528814.

EXHIBITIONS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Alfie. (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, Hambledon Rd. 7.30pm. Finding your Feet. (12A). Organised by the Waterlooville Events Team. £6.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

COSHAM: St Philip’s Hall, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30pm. Closed Circuit TV and Just the Two of us. See Tuesday.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, West Town. 7.30pm. Being of Sound Mind. See Saturday.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Oliver. See Tuesday.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s Drama Group. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, (Langstone Room), East St. 7.45pm. The Murder of Percy Searle. A talk by David Green. £6.50. thespring.co.uk/(023) 9247 2700.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road (by the News Centre). 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ (023) 9268 8390.

