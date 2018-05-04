WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out, Friday, May 4 until Thursday, May 10, 2018

Have your say

What’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the coming week

TODAY

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. James Phelan “Trickster”. A unique magical prank comedy show. £15, £13 concessions. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 8pm. Andrew Lumsden. A performance by the Organist and Director of Music, Winchester Cathedral. £10, £8 concessions. (023) 9282 3300/eventbrite.co.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. Creative dance for people aged 50+. 07708 720711 /AbstractDPA.com.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. Social Dance. 2-4.30pm. Ballroom, latin and rock & roll dancing to music from the 50s, 60s and 70s. First Friday every month. £4. 02380 760 202.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. Refreshments available. Brenda & W Sounds (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors.07846 472423.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. Come and view this iconic sculpture presented by 14-18 NOW WW1 Centenary Art Commissions. Free. Parking £3. royalarmouries.org.

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Natter Night. Visitors welcome and membership available. hdarc.co.uk

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. Art works by Steve Pinnock and Belinda. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. A family-friendly display of genuine ancient Egyptian artefacts. (023) 9250 1957.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-4pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. An exhibition of artwork by Freya Perry. Free.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Isle of Dogs (PG). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Spike’s Classic Vinyl Roadshow. (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Rosies Vineyard, Elm Gr. 8.30-11pm. Milton James Hot Four. (Traditional jazz band). Free. (023) 9275 5944/rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Bakewell Bake Off. A musical performed by the Portchester Players. £14, concessions £12. 01329 223100.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Champions of Magic. Witness five world-class illusionists present their mind reading, close-up magic and large-scale ilusions. £22.50-£25.50. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

TOURS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Toddler Tour. A tour for little ones to see the beautiful theatre through songs, music and stories. £4 per child. (023) 9285 2218/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, Latin and sequence. Admission £3.50. (023) 9225 2403 .

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Weald & Downland Museum, Town Ln . 10.30am-5pm. Food Festival. Normal entrance prices apply. 01243 811363/wealddown.co.uk.

EASTNEY: Meet at Coffee Cup, Eastney Esplanade. 10am-12pm. Beach Clean. Bring your own gloves. All welcome.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Chat and knit items to sell in the museum. divingmuseum.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. All materials are provided, just drop-in.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. (first session free). No need to book.

PORTSMOUTH: Technology Department, Portsmouth Grammar School. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In. An opportunity for carvers to get together to discuss carving, provide help and share ideas with others. Visitors welcome. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Castle Field, Clarence Esplanade. 10am-5pm. Lord Mayor’s Rural and Seaside Show. Fun and entertainment for the whole family.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4.30pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Black Panther (12A). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Last Echo (rock party band). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Bakewell Bake Off. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 11am and 2pm. Mischief and Mystery in Moominvalley. Lost & Found Theatre Company present this much-loved story based on the Moominland novels by Tove Jansson. Suitable for ageds three to seven years. £2. 0300 555 1387.

HAVANT: The Spring, Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Shakespeare’s Lost Women. Stories of the Bard’s forgotten female characters through song and dialogue. £12.50, £11.50 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Festival Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. The Three Musketeers. Presented by the Titchfield Youth Theatre. £6, concessions £5. titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com. 01329 556156.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 7.00-10pm. 50-50 Dance. Admission £5.

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Weald & Downland Museum, Town Ln . 10.30am-5pm. Food Festival. See Saturday.

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. (Weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Victoria Park, (near the cafe), Stanhope Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. World Laughter Day. Join in with laughter yoga, silly songs and general fun and frivolity for all the family. Bring a picnic.Free.

PORTSMOUTH: Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, Old Commercial Rd. 10am-5pm. Come and look around the house and at 3pm listen to a member of the Dickens Fellowship reading a passage from Dickens’ works. All welcome. (023) 9266 4205.

SOUTHSEA: Castle Field, Clarence Esplanade. 10am-5pm. Lord Mayor’s Rural and Seaside Show. See Saturday.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. Opening times vary. Art Exhibition. Paintings by June Cousin, Michael Taylor and Peter Oldrieve. (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: The Shearer Arms, Shearer Rd. 6pm. Kenny Mayes 50s and 60s music night. Free. All welcome .

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Bakewell Bake Off. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 2.30pm. Morgan & West - More Magic for Kids. A marvellous magic show for the young and old. £14, children £12. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Festival Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. The Three Musketeers. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £3, includes tea and biscuits.

BEDHAMPTON: Social Hall, Bedhampton Rd. 2-4pm. Ballroom and sequence tea dance. All welcome. £3, includes tea, cake and raffle. (023) 9248 0654.

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Weald & Downland Museum, Town Ln . 10.30am-5pm. Food Festival. See Saturday.

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. (Weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 10am-4pm. May Fayre. Arena displays, real ale tent, bouncy castle, music and much more. (023) 9281 4444.

SOUTHSEA: Castle Field, Clarence Esplanade. 10am-5pm. Lord Mayor’s Rural and Seaside Show. See Saturday.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See Sunday.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. See today.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 2pm. Guildhall Tour. Visit behind the scenes and discover the history of this iconic building. £8 (includes tea or coffee and cake. (023) 9387 0200/portsmouthguildhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Learning Place group walk. A moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 7.15pm. Cosham Keyboard and Music Club Concert. Members playing music for all to enjoy. All welcome. £5 non members. (023) 9237 6313.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 075543 931937/ dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

ALVERSTOKE: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters. Jan Hassard talks on Jelly Rolls and Rulers. Non-members £3.50. New members welcome. 01329 231790.

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Come along and join this choir who perform at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group Group. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2. Includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church Hall, Waverley Rd. 2.30pm. The Dickens Fellowship. Book of the year for discussion is Nicholas Nickleby. Includes a talk entitled The Real Dotheboys Hall by Tony Pointon. Non members £1. (023) 9266 4205.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30a.m. Titchfield Abbey W.I. meeting. Come along for tea and biscuits and meet other members to find out about our activities. Visitors welcome to group meetings held on the second Tuesday of each month.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See Sunday.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short Park to Park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe for refreshments . (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House on the Promenade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Slow to moderate pace, one hour approximately. (2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month only). (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. Healthy walk with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: University of Portsmouth, Park Building, King Henry I St. 7pm. Representation of the People Act 1918. The Historical Association welcomes Prof Pat Thane, Resarch Professor in Contemporary British History, Kings College. judewise1@googlemail.com.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 1-4pm. Social dancing. DJ Paul Mico provides the sounds for all types of dancing. £4.50.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male members. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Baptist Church, Jay Cl. 7.30pm. Crofton W.I. meeting. Second Wednesday of the month. 01329 845619 .

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See Sunday.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Coasteroller. The graphic works of Ray Richardson. (023) 9229 7053.

GIGS

HAMBLEDON: The Youth Hut, West St. Folk Club. Said The Maiden. Traditional songs from around the UK and America, (023) 9263 2719/hambledonfolkclub.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

MARKETS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Library, West St. 9.30am-3pm. Fareham Country Market. Variety of home-cooked cakes, pies and much more.

WALKS & TALKS

GOSPORT: The Scout Hut, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Village Life in the 40s and 50s. Hampshire Genealogical Society welcomes a talk by John Pitman. All welcome. Free for the first three visits. (023) 9258 5194.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road South. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60’s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme £2.50. 01329 234409.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Cathedral, High St. 1.10pm. Lunchtime Live! Performance by pianist Richard Allum and clarinetist Gordon Curtis. Retiring collection. portsmouthcathedral.org.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to eleven years. 07708 720711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for over 60s. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults.All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FAREHAM: Catisfield Memorial Hall, Catisfield Ln. 7.30pm. Plant Auction. An auction of plants and other garden-related items. Organised by the Catisfield & District Gardening Club. Free. All welcome. glenn.m.duggan@ntlworld.com.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-5pm. Poppies: Wave. See today.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: St Lukes Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Come along and join this small friendly ladies choir. New Members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Age UK Portsmouth Cafe, The Bradbury Centre, Kingston Rd. 9-11am. Veterans’ Breakfast Club for Forces Veterans. (023) 9288 3506.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528814.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See Sunday.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Coasteroller. See Wednesday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8.30am-5pm. Riding on a Sunbeam - Life’s Journey. See today.

FILMS

GOSPORT: St Vincent Sixth Form College, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Unrest (12A). £5, children/students £3. stvincent.ac.uk/the-ritz-cinema.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. Isle of Dogs (PG). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s Drama Group. Come along and discover your love for the theatre. (023) 9283 8370.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Boogie Child. A new musical by presented by RJ Productions. £14, £12 concessions.(023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Walk Right Back. A unique concert-based musical entwines the wonderful, sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers. £23.50. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

SWANMORE: Village Hall, New Rd. 7.30pm. The Ladykillers. Performed by the Swanmore Amateur Dramatic Society. £8. 01489 894955.

WALKS & TALKS

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. The Wooden World. An illustrated presentation by Philip K Allan talking about the golden age of sail. £4. 0300 555 1387.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 10am-2pm. Paper Quilling Typography. No previous knowledge is necesssary. £20. 0300 555 1387/ hants.gov.uk/shop/home.php.

