Win a candlelit dinner and a trip to Scotland in city restaurant competition

IS YOUR other half Portsmouth’s best catch?

A popular city restaurant is asking residents that exact question as it launches its Valentine’s Day competition.

Loch Fyne Seafood and Grill in Gunwharf Quays is calling for couples to nominate their partner to be in with a chance of being crowned the venue’s ultimate ‘catch of the day’.

As well as bagging themselves the title, the winning pair will also receive a candlelit dinner for two and a luxury weekend stay on the shores of Loch Fyne in Scotland.

To be in with a chance of winning, the chosen partner must explain in 100 words why they think their other half is the perfect catch.

Rebecca Keaney, general manager at Loch Fyne Portsmouth, said: ‘Valentine’s is the most romantic day of the year, so this year we wanted to share the love as we hunt for Portsmouth’s best catch.

‘If you think your partner is the perfect dish, with all the right ingredients to be our very first ‘catch of the day’, then let us know and you could win yourself a romantic weekend at Loch Fyne where a lot of our fresh fish is sustainably sourced.

‘From our classic aphrodisiac oysters, to sharing shellfish platters with lobster – we’ve got plenty of tasty options to get you both in the mood for love.

‘We can’t wait to see what partners in Portsmouth have to offer.’

For a chance to win, visit lochfyneseafoodandgrill.co.uk/catch-of-the-day before February 18 and explain why your partner deserves the title.