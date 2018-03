Have your say

A LEGO animation workshop will be taking place later this month.

With this year marking the 60th anniversary of Lego, Making Space in Havant is giving people the chance to create short animated films to bring the bricks to life.

The workshop is taking place on Saturday, March 24 from 10am-1pm at Making Space’s venue in Bishopstoke Road.

To book a place on the course call (023) 9247 2491.