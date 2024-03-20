Acclaimed German chanteuse Ute Lemper to bring her 'Time Traveler' live show to the South Coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ute Lemper has announced a short run of UK career retrospective live shows for spring 2024, which includes a date at Southampton Turner Sims on Thursday 25th April.

The acclaimed New York-based German chanteuse invites fans to “join me as we take a musical journey through my life and career” at these new UK shows where she will perform songs from throughout her illustrious and celebrated 40 years in music, including selections from her acclaimed latest album, ‘Time Traveler’.

With a career spanning four decades, Lemper is one of the world’s most exciting and respected performers having achieved success on the concert stage, on Broadway and the West End, and also as a much feted recording artiste. Renowned for her unsurpassed interpretations of Brecht and Weill, she is regarded as the premier interpreter of their works and continues to record the chanson of Brel and Piaf alongside multilingual material by Phillip Glass, Sondheim, Ferre and Piazzolla.

As well as her award-winning stint as Sally Bowles in the original Paris production of Cabaret, Lemper was the recipient of the coveted Olivier Award for her role in Kander and Ebb’s Chicago where she played the role of Velma Kelly.

Ute Lemper will play the following UK live dates next month;

24 April Bristol St. George’s

25 April Southampton Turner Sims

26 April Brighton – The Old Market

27 April London St Martin-In-The-Fields

28 April Manchester RNCM

Tickets for all shows available now via https://www.utelemper.com/shows/

