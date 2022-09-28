The Spring is preparing to welcome Cheryl Pierce as its new CEO.

She is set to join the team on November 7 and will lead the thriving arts centre through the next phase of its development.

Sophie Fullerlove stepped down from the role in May, after nine years at the helm.

Cheryl Pierce, the newly appointed director of The Spring.

Cheryl said: ‘I’m thrilled to be taking on the role and to working with the team to continue their excellent work with artists and the local community.

‘The Spring is deservedly recognised for its exceptional relationship with the local community and it radiates warmth and welcome.

‘I’m truly excited by the potential of working across the arts and heritage and looking forward to making fresh connections and embarking upon some fun creative adventures.’

Currently head of performing arts and learning at Creative Folkestone, in her new role as director and CEO of The Spring, Cheryl will be responsible for cultural leadership and delivery of the strategic aims and future plans.

Paul Jessop, chair of trustees, said: ‘On behalf of the trustees I am delighted to announce the appointment of Cheryl Pierce as the new director.

‘Cheryl has shown great skill and creative flair in all her previous appointments.

‘We are really looking forward to welcoming her to The Spring.’

Judith Knight, founder of Artsadmin, said that ‘audiences are in for a treat’ following the ‘exciting’ news of Cheryl’s appointment.