Beaulieu unveils hypercar line-up for Supercar Weekend

Among the dazzling list of hypercars is the Koenigsegg Regera, a cutting-edge machine boasting up to 1500 HP. Sharing the spotlight is a Lotus Evija, one of the first fully-electric hypercars. The Pagani Huayra will also be turning heads with its dramatic, wing-inspired design and powerful AMG V12 engine.

Ferarri enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Famous Four showcased on the Prestige & Hypercar display. With the iconic F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari lined up side by side, it's a rare opportunity to witness these supercar legends together.

A treat for classic supercar fans, the Jaguar XJ220, once the fastest production car in the world from 1992 to 1993, will be proudly on display. While often credited as the pioneer for the modern supercar, a Lamborghini Miura will also take its place among the line-up.

Fans of the James Bond franchise will be thrilled to know that a Jaguar C-X75 is joining the display. This hybrid-electric, two-seater concept car, which made a memorable appearance in the film Spectre, won’t be tearing through the streets of Rome, but it will be elegantly displayed on the picturesque lawns of Palace House.

The Prestige & Hypercar Lawn will host a special display in partnership with the Porsche Centre Bournemouth celebrating the Porsche Holy Trinity, showcasing the iconic 918, 959, and Carrera GT. Porsche enthusiasts won’t want to miss this opportunity to witness these automotive legends side by side. More dazzling prestige and hypercars will be revealed soon, so supercar fans are encouraged to visit https://beaulieusupercarweekend.co.uk and follow Beaulieu’s social media for the latest updates.*

The Prestige & Hypercar Lawn isn’t the only place where showgoers can admire a stunning array of cars, the paddocks will also be filled with everything from high-revving sports cars to powerful engines. A selection of these supercars will roar to life during the thrilling Demonstration Runs, giving visitors the chance to see them in action in a display of acceleration, control and braking along Beaulieu’s Chestnut Avenue.

Sporting Bears will return with their stunning supercar display, hosting a raffle to support the local children’s charity Simon Says. The lucky winners will have the chance to ride in one of their supercars during the Demonstration Runs. Brookspeed will also return to Supercar Weekend, showcasing a stunning selection of supercars and race cars in their arena display.

The Supercar Sound-off, sponsored by Nanolex, is another highlight of the show, where a select group of motors rev their engines to earn the loudest cheer from the crowd, all in the hopes of winning the coveted Beaulieu trophy. For those looking to feel the rush of being in an F1 car, the F1 simulator offers the chance to take on virtual high-speed test laps around a racecourse, with up-and-coming F1 star Kimi Antonelli behind the wheel!

A new feature for 2025 allows showgoers to get a birds-eye view of Beaulieu Supercar Weekend by booking a pleasure flight with Elite Helicopters who are joining the show! Seating up to six passengers, a flight on their Bell LongRanger Helicopter is available to book in advance or on the day of the event.

Young drivers can join in the excitement by tackling the off-road obstacle course in adventurous Mini ROVER rides. Suitable for children aged four to ten, this experience lets them drive a replica Series 2 Land Rover and receive their very own driving license at the end. Mini ROVER rides are available on the day for an additional charge of £10 per child.

Tickets for Beaulieu Supercar Weekend are available now. Book your tickets before 25th July to take advantage of discounted advance ticket prices. For more information, visit: https://beaulieusupercarweekend.co.uk/

Tickets for Beaulieu Supercar Weekend include full access to the entire Beaulieu attraction, including the National Motor Museum. Visitors can explore its latest display Icons of F1 (opening 24th May) which showcases legendary Formula 1 cars from World Championship-winning teams like BRM, Lotus, Williams and Ferrari. Visitors can also explore Palace House, where a selection of newly refurbished rooms are open to the public for the first time this year, 13th-century Beaulieu Abbey, Monorail, Secret Army Exhibition, Brabazon Restaurant and Little Beaulieu, the adventure play area.

*Show vehicles are subject to change.

1 . Contributed F1 Simulator at Beaulieu Supercar Weekend Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Icons of F1 display in the National Motor Museum opening 24th May Photo: Submitted Photo Sales