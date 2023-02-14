News you can trust since 1877
In Pictures: The Gruffalo visits Baffins library as part of Portsmouth BookFest

Youngsters were delighted when the Gruffalo himself swapped a visit to the deep dark wood for a visit to a library.

By Kelly Brown
6 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 6:14pm

The popular character paid a visit to the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins, Portsmouth during a reading of the book The Gruffalo as part of Portsmouth BookFest.

For more information about coming events for the BookFest visit the event’s website here.

Pictures by: Sarah Standing (140223-9474)

1. Portsmouth BookFest

A reading of the book The Gruffalo with an a appearance from The Gruffalo himself at the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins. Picture: Sarah Standing (140223-9515)

Photo: Sarah Standing

2. Portsmouth BookFest

A reading of the book The Gruffalo with an a appearance from The Gruffalo himself at the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins. Pictured is: Frankie Solloway (4) from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (140223-9489)

Photo: Sarah Standing

3. Portsmouth BookFest

Lizzi Urquhart from Portsmouth with her sons Hamish (1) and Eric (3). Picture: Sarah Standing (140223-9499)

Photo: Sarah Standing

4. Portsmouth BookFest

A reading of the book The Gruffalo with an a appearance from The Gruffalo himself at the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins. Picture: Sarah Standing (140223-9490)

Photo: Sarah Standing

