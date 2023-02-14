Youngsters were delighted when the Gruffalo himself swapped a visit to the deep dark wood for a visit to a library.
The popular character paid a visit to the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins, Portsmouth during a reading of the book The Gruffalo as part of Portsmouth BookFest.
For more information about coming events for the BookFest visit the event’s website here.
Pictures by: Sarah Standing (140223-9474)
A reading of the book The Gruffalo with an a appearance from The Gruffalo himself at the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins. Picture: Sarah Standing (140223-9515)
A reading of the book The Gruffalo with an a appearance from The Gruffalo himself at the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins. Pictured is: Frankie Solloway (4) from Portsmouth.
Lizzi Urquhart from Portsmouth with her sons Hamish (1) and Eric (3). Picture: Sarah Standing (140223-9499)
A reading of the book The Gruffalo with an a appearance from The Gruffalo himself at the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins. Picture: Sarah Standing (140223-9490)
