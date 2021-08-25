Portsmouth author's new novel triggered by job in city's Royal Mail sorting office

Loree Westron in front of the beach huts which feature in Missing Words. Picture: Mike Cooter (250621).

But on seeing piles of ‘dead’ letters – those undeliverable because of insufficient address details – Loree felt a pang of sadness that these lost messages might never reach their recipient. Even more so at Christmas.

This, combined with her journey of self-discovery, Loree, now an accomplished author, shows that a seemingly ordinary job can be extraordinary in her latest novel, Missing Words.

Loree combines the importance of treasuring family and friends – heightened by lockdown – with her time as a postal worker in Portsmouth.

The absence of not seeing her mother for more than two years has amplified the need for close bonds between friends and family.

The former creative writing lecturer at the universities in Portsmouth and Chichester hopes her latest book will relay a similar message – to not lose touch with one another – through the book's characters.

Loree, 56, from Portsmouth, says: 'I began working in a Royal Mail sorting office in 2000-2001 in Portsmouth as a Christmas temp. It feels like yesterday. It was a great job, but I left to go cycling in Iceland. The idea for the story was planted then, but the story was written a number of years later.

'There were so many letters with unknown addresses that would just be regarded as a 'dead letter'. It was so sad, especially at Christmas when people want to send good wishes to their loved ones.

'It got me thinking about these missing words and what messages people will miss just because the letter's address is unreadable. That's where it all started.

'In the story, the main character finds a letter which can't be read and makes it their mission to find the recipient.'

Set in the 1980s, the life of main character Jenny is in the doldrums. Her marriage is failing, her daughter is preparing to face the world independently, and her best friend and colleague tells her he plans to retire. When she spies a postcard on her sorting table at the Portsmouth sorting office marked 'insufficient address' hailing from Australia, she reads its message which is begging for forgiveness. Jenny slips the note up her sleeve setting herself the task of finding the would-be recipient. And that's when she sets off around the Isle of Wight to solve the mystery of a long lost love story.

Loree explains: 'I wanted to set the story in the 1980s because I wanted it to be before communication was so readily available. I remember when I first moved to Portsmouth, I phoned twice a year at the phone box on our road. I would write letters to friends and family all the time, though.

'I have been writing for years. I have published a number of short stories, essays and I have done some travel writing. I went to Chichester University a few years ago to do an MA in creative writing and then went back to do a PhD.'

Loree started writing when she was younger and considered going into journalism. Today, she has numerous short stories published in novels and anthologies including, Los Milagros, King of the Cocktails, The Road to Reparation, Bastard and The Difference Between Cowboys and Clowns.

Loree hails from Idaho, a north-western state in the United States. She moved to Portsmouth in 1988 after meeting a man from Denmead who became her husband. She now works for the youth charity Motiv8, where she teaches bike mechanics.

Formerly an avid travel writer, she has freelanced for Hotels.com and Expedia, and her passion for exploring doesn't stop there. She has cycled all over the world, from a month-long ride around Iceland's perimeter to transcontinental rides in Canada and the United States as well as Australia, New Zealand and all over Europe. Her passion for the sport carries through to the novel too.

Loree says: 'The book describes a lot of the Isle of Wight’s landscape, as well as the experience of cycling there and I hope it conveys a sense of the freedom and adventure that cycling brings. Even though the island is little more than five miles away, and I can see it from my office window, there's something very distinct about it – something a bit mysterious and otherworldly.

'I used to visit the Isle of Wight frequently before the pandemic. When I was writing the novel I visited a lot and cycled down the roads the character uses. It helped me describe them and really get a sense of what I wanted the character to do.

'I love the south coast of the island because it is so scenic. You can look out for miles across the ocean and the great expanse in front of you. It makes you question what is out there. Emotionally, the Isle of Wight gives me a sense of freedom which I want to explore.

'I feel emotional, but I also feel relieved that others will be able to enjoy the book too.'

Loree explains that self-discovery and the power of family ties influenced the book, published by Fairlight Books. She says: 'Family is everything. I wanted to give our characters a happy ending. I think more than ever because of the past year, we understand how much it means to us to see family and friends.

'Those connections are really important, and that is what I have hopefully highlighted in the book.'

Loree had a virtual book launch for Missing Words earlier this month, hosted by Emma Timpany, author of the award-winning novel Travelling in the Dark. The Portsmouth writer was 'especially pleased' to have received an endorsement from the well-known cyclist and travel writer Josie Dew, from Hampshire, who writes humorous travelogues detailing her experiences of long cycle trips. Missing Words is available at various bookstores and on Amazon.

Loree's published works:

Loree has had multiple writing successes with her publications across her life, varying from a short story, The Difference Between Cowboys and Clowns in 2011, published in the book Award-Winning Tales, to travel articles for Synergise.com, Cycle magazine, and Cycling World. One of her articles published for synergy.com includes Stepping Across the Chasm, which details a trip to east Africa.

She was shortlisted several times for the Fish Publishing short story prize in 2009. She is also currently a mentor at the University of Portsmouth.