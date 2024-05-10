Cello concert with Professor Ritchie to be held at Chichester University

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Professor Laura Ritchie presents a faculty cello recital at the University of Chichester on Sunday May 19th at 7pm. The programme includes classical works by Bach, Boccherini, Messiaen, Cassado, and notably, Resonance by local composer Jill Jarman.

The work by Jill Jarman, Resonance, was intended to be music that is heard, seen, and felt. Ritchie presents an immersive experinece where you will indeed see, hear and feel the work. She accomplishes this by using the science of cymatics to create visual images of intricate patterns formed each note. These images appear and move with the music on a large screen alongside the cello performance. Throught this year, Ritchie has researched the audience experience of this contemporary work for solo cello. Here too, audience members will be invited to contribute their views via an anonymous questionnaire at the concert.

Ritchie has performed this work to audiences of all ages in the UK, US, and Europe to share this novel use of science to make sound visible and enable access to music. Learn more about Resonance here: https://resonance.lauraritchie.com

Ritchie will be accompanied on the university’s 1876 Steinway Fancy D by two of her Masters students. Mahya Mahroomi is an award-winning pianist originally from Iran, and Shoko Shinjo was born in Japan, and graduated from the Tokyo Metropolitan High School of Music & Fine Arts and Nihon University.