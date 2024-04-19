Circus performers and Ukrainian artists to star alongside student musicians at college festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The St Vincent Summer Fest returns for a third year on Saturday, June 8 and is set again to attract more than 1,000 people to enjoy performances from the college’s music students, food, games, sports demonstrations and activities for all ages. During the day more than 17 different student bands will be playing classic covers and original compositions.

This year’s festival will feature colourful jugglers, stilt-walkers, clowns and other acts from Storm In A Teacup Circus, who will be running free circus skills workshops, while visitors can experience Ukrainian culture, including food, dance and music in the Jervis Gallery

Executive Principal Andy Grant said: “We really see ourselves as part of the vibrant community in Gosport and the Summer Fest gives us the opportunity to welcome everyone in to see our beautiful waterside site and to get a taste for what we do here.

“I know the students and staff really relish the opportunity to show off what they do.”

Other departments from the college will be on show as well with demonstrations and a chance to try gaming with the St Vincent Sharks Esports club and rock climbing on the college’s climbing wall.

Performing arts students from the college’s School of Personalised Learning will be creating an immersive SpongeBob SquarePants experience in their theatre. Teacher Karen Philp said: “They’ve been working really hard on making it fun and entertaining and they are excited about meeting everyone.”

A raffle and many of the activities, such as Guess the Name of the Teddy, will be raising money for charities including Gosport Boxing Club, The Trash Café Network and St Vincent’s Student Council.

Gosport Mayor Richard Earle and Mayoress Debbie Sherman will present raffle prizes and there will be a bouncy castle and mini go-karts, as well as barbecue, food stalls, soft and hot drinks and a bar.

Mr Grant said: “We are very grateful to Iris Innovations who are the main sponsors of the festival, their support is very much appreciated.

“We are looking forward to seeing family, friends and neighbours at St Vincent, there will be lots going on for people to see and enjoy. We have some very gifted musicians who will be performing all day so everyone will be entertained.”

Iris Innovations, based at the Ordnance Business Park, manufactures and supplies camera equipment designed for harsh applications and environments, such as the marine industry and emergency services.

The Summer Fest doors open at 10am and the event runs until 4pm. Parking will be in the main car park on Mill Lane and Forton entrance. Only assistance dogs are allowed and there will be disabled access.