Contemporary Christmas Craft Show at Fort Purbrook

The impressive Fort Purbrook provides a fabulous setting for a pre-Christmas Contemporary Craft Show next month.
By Paul BishoppContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:17 BST
The popular event, now in its 31st year, takes place on November 4 and 5.

Organisers are always looking for extra stallholders with great products – there’s space for up to 70 exhibitors with a fantastic range of jewellery, artwork, ceramics, textiles, ladies’ accessories, woodwork, sculpture and so much more.

Speciality food and drink – including fudge, jams and preserves and Christmas puddings – will also be available.

Fort Purbrook from aboveFort Purbrook from above
In addition, visitors can also book to take a guided tour to see the tunnels and more of the secrets of this fascinating fort.

Admission is £4 (accompanied children free) and the show will be open from 10.30am until 4.30pm on both days. There’s a café and free parking on-site too.

Fort Purbrook is one of the Peter Ashley Activity Centres run by the PAAC Trust, a local community charity.

Further Craft Show details from www.woodlandcrafts.co.uk

