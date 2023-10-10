Contemporary Christmas Craft Show at Fort Purbrook
and live on Freeview channel 276
The popular event, now in its 31st year, takes place on November 4 and 5.
Organisers are always looking for extra stallholders with great products – there’s space for up to 70 exhibitors with a fantastic range of jewellery, artwork, ceramics, textiles, ladies’ accessories, woodwork, sculpture and so much more.
Speciality food and drink – including fudge, jams and preserves and Christmas puddings – will also be available.
In addition, visitors can also book to take a guided tour to see the tunnels and more of the secrets of this fascinating fort.
Admission is £4 (accompanied children free) and the show will be open from 10.30am until 4.30pm on both days. There’s a café and free parking on-site too.
Fort Purbrook is one of the Peter Ashley Activity Centres run by the PAAC Trust, a local community charity.
Further Craft Show details from www.woodlandcrafts.co.uk