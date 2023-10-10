Contemporary Christmas Craft Show at Fort Purbrook

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular event, now in its 31st year, takes place on November 4 and 5.

Organisers are always looking for extra stallholders with great products – there’s space for up to 70 exhibitors with a fantastic range of jewellery, artwork, ceramics, textiles, ladies’ accessories, woodwork, sculpture and so much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speciality food and drink – including fudge, jams and preserves and Christmas puddings – will also be available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fort Purbrook from above

In addition, visitors can also book to take a guided tour to see the tunnels and more of the secrets of this fascinating fort.

Admission is £4 (accompanied children free) and the show will be open from 10.30am until 4.30pm on both days. There’s a café and free parking on-site too.

Fort Purbrook is one of the Peter Ashley Activity Centres run by the PAAC Trust, a local community charity.