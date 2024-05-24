Fareham Leisure Centre’s splash pad to welcome thousands more visitors this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Hampshire’s most popular water attractions will reopen this weekend at Fareham Leisure Centre.

Following a temporary closure to carry out essential repair works, Everyone Active, who manages the leisure centre on behalf of Fareham Borough Council, today announced that the water play area will reopen on Saturday 25 May.

Originally unveiled in 2021 following a £6.33M refurbishment project at the leisure centre, the splash pad has been a big hit with customers.

Last year alone, the centre saw 30,000 visitors attend the teaching pool and splash pad, with more than 9,000 attending during the warmer months – a 50 per cent increase compared to before the refurbishments took place.

Fareham Leisure Centre's popular splashpad

The splash pad is a fun and interactive water play area for children of all ages. It consists of a slide, climbing apparatus, ground nozzles and jets that spray water up from the ground in various configurations.

The splash pad uses low-flow, recirculating pumps to provide a continuous water source for children to explore and enjoy.

Fareham Leisure Centre also provides a waterproof wheelchair for any users who require it, ensuring those with additional needs can also enjoy the facility.

Ryan Grant, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be reopening our splash pad at Fareham Leisure Centre just in time for the summer holidays. We recognise its significance to our customers and are thrilled to reintroduce this much-loved attraction.

“Due to its shallow water depth, this attraction is even suitable for the smallest members of your family as a first introduction to the water, as well as those with reduced mobility or a disability.

“We are excited to welcome returning and new families and members of our community as we head into the warmer months.”

Cllr Connie Hockley, Executive Member for Leisure and Community, said: “The provision of high-quality leisure facilities for everyone and for all ages and abilities in Fareham is a huge priority for this Council. I am absolutely delighted that, following our latest investment in Fareham Leisure Centre, the splash pool has become so popular with our youngest residents and, in particular, that it will be available to them throughout the summer.”