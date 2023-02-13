25 movies and TV shows that were filmed in Portsmouth according to IMDB
PORTSMOUTH has proved to be a popular filming location over the years.
From more recent examples like Les Miserables, all the way back to the feature film adaption of Tommy in the 1970s.
However there have been plenty of other movies and TV shows that have been filmed in our city.
Here are 25 that filmed scenes in Portsmouth, according to IMDB
- Les Misérables (2012)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
- Mansfield Park (1999)
- Tommy (1975)
- The Boy Friend (1971)
- Captain Horatio Hornblower R.N. (1951)
- Pursuit of the Graf Spee (1956)
- Brief Crossing (2001)
- The Time of Their Lives (2017)
- Twenty Twenty-Four (2016)
- Silent Hours (2017)
- Going Out (1981)
- Having You (2013)
- Clouds Over the Hill (2009)
- The Ship Was Loaded (1957)
- Their Finest Hours (2012)
- Dead Cert (1974)
- Hell to Pay (2005)
- Solitary III (2015)
- The Holly Kane Experiment (2017)
- Perfect Understanding (1933)
- Urgh! A Music War (1981)
- The Queen of Sheba's Pearls (2004)
- Born for Glory (1935)
- Dance Craze (1981)
- Atlantis II (1991)
An episode in a recent series of Masterchef was also filmed in Portsmouth, while HMS Victory in the Historic Dockyard was featured in an episode of ITV’s Vanity Fair in 2018.