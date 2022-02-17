Initially, the pair denied the dating rumours but Tom Holland's frequent social media posts of his co-star left fans uncertain on their relationship status.

The couple-named 'Tomdaya' by fans- have faced dating speculation since they first appeared alongside each other in the Marvel hit film.

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Here is everything you need to know about the couple:

Who is Zendaya?

Zendaya famously goes by her first name but her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman.

The 24-year-old is an actress, singer and model who is one of six siblings.

The star, who was born in California, rose to fame in Disney Channel's Shake it Up alongside Bella Thorne.

Since her feature on the dance sitcom, Zendaya has gained an Instagram following of 124 million and now has her own clothing line named Daya by Zendaya.

In 2020, Zendaya was the youngest woman to win the Emmy for Best Actress.

She is currently the star of Euphoria on HBO, which has released its second season.

Is Zendaya dating Tom Holland?

Tom, who plays Spiderman in the movie franchise, first sparked dating rumours with Zendaya back in 2017 after filming Spider-Man: Homecoming together.

Paparazzi pictures of Tom and Zendaya kissing were released in July 2021, reigniting the rumour mill.

In September, Tom uploaded a picture of the pair together for Zendaya's birthday on Instagram with the caption: 'My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.'

The pair seemed to confirm their relationship when they attended the 2021 Ballon D'Or awards ceremony back in November.

Is Zendaya pregnant?

Rumours have been circulating over the last month to suggest that the Euphoria star is pregnant.

The rumours started due to a viral TikTok that suggested that Zendaya and Tom were expecting a child this year but this has since been debunked.

TikTok user @loaftubeclips posted a ‘prediction of things that will happen to Zendaya this year’ video, with predictions including pregnancy and an engagement to her Spider-Man co-star.

The images in the video include modified pictures of a pregnant Zendaya which has added to the speculation.

Upon close inspection, it is clear to see that the pictures have been edited and that the rumours are false.

Tom and Zendaya have not commented on the matter.

Do they live in London?

Tom and Zendaya have reportedly purchased a £3m property in London.

The swanky six-bed house is based in Richmond, South West London and the couple is planning to renovate their new home.

A source told the Daily Mirror: ‘They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together.

‘They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them.’

Tom already has a three-bed flat based in the city and Zendaya has a $4m mansion in Los Angeles.

Have they featured in other films together?

Zendaya and Tom have featured in the 'Homecoming' Spider-Man trilogy together which includes Far from Home and the finale No Way Home, which was released in cinemas last month.

They have not starred in any roles together outside of Spider-Man.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zendaya famously starred in The Greatest Showman and in the HBO Max show Euphoria.

She has also starred in Malcolm and Marie and Dune alongside Timothée Chalamet, with Dune: Part Two set to be released in 2023.

Whereas Tom has starred in other Marvel films such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game.

The actor's upcoming projects include a biopic where he portrays dancer and actor Fred Astaire which is currently in development at Sony.

