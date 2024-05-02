Batman and Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black to be No.6 Cinema's first screenings when reopening after 'technical issues'
The cinema announced on April 26 that it would be taking an “intermission” to fix the problems.
They have now updated film-fans, with the team saying in a statement: “Good news - the fix is in! The technical adjustments we needed have been done, so we are coming back, baby!
"Slightly less good news - Last week we said we hoped to re-open on Thursday 9th May but in order to confirm that all will be operating to the standard we (and you) expect, it will take ever so slightly longer before we feel happy to open, but…the delay is only for a day!
"That’s 24 little hours, and as Dinah Washington sang, ‘What a difference a day makes’. So we are now re-opening on Friday, 10th May.”
The first screening, on May 10 at 7pm, is Batman: The Movie, the original 1966 camp classic, starring Adam West as The Caped Crusader, showing on the eve of Portsmouth Comic Con.
Then on Saturday, at 7pm is Back to Black, the Amy Winehouse biopic, with Marisa Abela donning the famous beehive to tell the story of the much-missed vocalist. They will also be offering a specially concocted cocktail “to add a stylish twist to the evening”, and host a dressing-up competition with prizes for the best efforts.
On Saturday, June 1, the venue will be holding its annual fundraising A Year In Film quiz. Tickets cost £15, including a glass of wine and nibbles.
To book tickets go to: no6cinema.co.uk/films.
