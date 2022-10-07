Black History Month season of film screenings held by Portsmouth Film Society at Southsea Community Cinema

The screenings will be at Southsea Community Cinema in Palmerston Road, Southsea, with many of the films accompanied by guest speakers.

PFS’s director Aysegul Epengin said: ‘We are so grateful for the support we received from many organizations. We have been running this diverse program continually over the last 10 years. The Covid-19 Pandemic arrived causing disruption to our normal programming. We are delighted to revisit this lapsed season and continue to be a part of the BFI Film audience strategies.’

Screenings include:

October 9, 1pm: The Harder They Come. A gritty Jamaican crime film starring Jimmy Cliff, with a ground-breaking reggae soundtrack. Guest speaker: Charmaine Simpson, CEO of Black History Studies.

October 11, 7pm: The Stuart Hall Project. Documentary telling the story of cultural theorist Stuart Hall who appeared on the British radio and television for more than 50 years.

October 12, 7pm and October 16, 6pm: Queen of Glory. A comedy drama set in the Bronx, New York City, it depicts a Ghanaian-American scientist who inherits a Christian bookshop from her dead mother.

Other screenings includes: Mississippi Burning (October 21); Summer of Soul (October 25); Nope (November 15 and 24) and Neptune Frost (November 20).

The season is supported by the University of Portsmouth, Film Hub Southwest (BFI FAN), and the New Black Film Collective, a nationwide network of film exhibitors, educators and programmers of Black representation on screen.

For more information go to: portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk.