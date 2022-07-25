Bluey follows an overenthusiastic and imaginative Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey, who goes on adventures with her younger sister, Bingo.

The Australian children’s show has captured families across the globe via popular streaming websites and it has since won two Logie Awards for Most Outstanding Children's Program and an International Emmy Kids Award.

Here's when Bluey season three will air

But when will the new series air and what will it be about?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When will season three air?

Bluey season three will debut on August 10.

The series will be split into two parts, with the second instalment expected to air at a later date.

How to watch the new episodes

The new series will be available to watch on popular streaming platform Disney+ on its release date.

Past episodes of the show are available now on Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video.

How many episodes will there be?

The new season of the breakout hit series will be split into two parts.

The first features 25 seven-minute stories that will bring even more hilariously relatable everyday moments of family life to audiences everywhere.

These episodes will also arrive on Disney Channel and Disney Junior later this year.

The second half of season three will be available on these same platforms at a later date.

What will happen in the new series?

The third instalment of the show builds on the first two multi-award-winning seasons with new friends and locations.

The premiering episodes also include a range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday family life with relatable themes such as making dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises, and getting one’s own bedroom. Season three will also feature original takes on games, like musical statues and pass the parcel, among others.

Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, the executive producers and co-founders of Ludo Studio, said: ‘We've been creating Bluey together for over five years at Ludo and every day is a privilege to turn up and create the show with each artist at the studio.

‘We love this crew, we love this cast and we're so proud and happy that their work is being welcomed and loved by homes around the world.’

What awards has the show won?

During its four year run, Bluey has won numerous awards across the world.

The awards include:

-International Emmy Award in the Preschool category in 2020.

-Four 2021 Kidscreen Awards (Best Animated Series, Best Directing, Best Writing, Best Music)

-A 2021 Rockie Award (Best Animation Program for Pre-school Viewers)

-A 2021 ARIA Award for Best Children’s Album, the 2021 AACTA Best Children’s Program.