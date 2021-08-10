Celebrity Masterchef 2021: Full line up, when it's on and how you can watch it
Celebrity Masterchef returned to our screens last night with an all star celebrity line up.
With the popular cooking show back on our TV screens, the line up promises big things for this years series. There are 20 famous faces taking part who are hoping take the Celebrity Masterchef trophy.
Here's everything you need to know about the latest series of Celebrity Masterchef.
How can I watch the show?
The first episode of this year's Celebrity Masterchef kicked off last night with it's first five celebrities. The next episode will be airing at 9pm tonight (Tuesday 10 August).
The celebrities aiming to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace tonight are Su Pollard, Rita Simons, Duncan James and Bez. Comedian Munya Chawawa was the first to leave the series last night.
As the show progresses, the contestants will be narrowed down to two, who will then go onto the Celebrity Masterchef semi-finals.
Celebrity Masterchef is on BBC One with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer if you need to catch up.
What is the series about?
If you've never watched Celebrity Masterchef before, it's a cooking competition that is broadcast over six weeks and features special guest judges such as Tom Kerridge. The show takes place every summer and is normally shown every Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Who is in this years line up?
Katie Price: Model, author, TV presenter, TV personality
Su Pollard: Actress
Penny Lancaster: Loose Women panellist and model
Will Kirk: Furniture restorer and the star of The Repair Shop
Nabil Abdul Rashid: Comedian
Melanie Sykes: TV presenter
Michelle Collins: Actress
Rita Simmons: Actress
Patrick Grant: Fashion designer
Munya Chawawa: Comedian
Megan Mckenna: TOWIE star and singer
Kem Cetinay: Love Island winner
Joe Swash: actor and TV presenter
Dion Dubin: TV presenter
Duncan James: member of boyband Blue
Gavin Esler, Journalist and TV presenter
Bez: Happy Mondays percussionist
Kadeena Cox: Paralympic athlete and cyclist
Johannes Radebe: professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing
Melissa Johns: Actress
The show will resume tonight at 9pm,with the four celebrities creating an Indian dish to try and keep themselves in the competition.
