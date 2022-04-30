The hit period drama has returned with a second cinematic instalment.

Downton Abbey: A New Era was originally scheduled to be released in December 2021 but the release date was pushed back due to the pandemic.

In the first Downton Abbey film, the storyline followed Robert and Cora Crawley (played by Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern) as they are informed that they will be hosting the Royal Family at their stately home.

However, the visit does not go to plan when scandal is unleashed alongside romance and intrigue.

The film was released following the success of the Downton Abbey TV series, with many of the original cast returning for the big-screen drama.

Here is everything you need to know about Downton Abbey: A New Era:

When will it be released?

After the release delay, Downton Abbey: A New Era was released yesterday.

Who is in the cast?

The Crawley family will return to our screens, with Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Talbot), and Imelda Staunton (Lady Maud Bagshaw) confirmed for A New Era.

There will also be many new faces joining the cast including Hugh Dancy, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Laura Haddock confirmed for Downton Abbey 2.

Laura Haddock will play Myrna Dalgleish but the other characters are yet to be revealed.

What is the plot for A New Era?

The trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era revealed an array of crucial plot details that are sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Robert Crawley is left stunned when his mother Violet says "Years ago before you were born, I met a man..." before she reveals that she met a mysterious man who gave her a French villa.

The Crawley’s will then head off to France for a new adventure, with the trailer showing scenes from a wedding.

The wedding will be between widower Tom Branson (played by Allen Leech) and maid Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton).

Where will Downton Abbey: A New Era be filmed?

Hampshire's Highclere Castle will feature in the new movie after its prominent role in the first film and the TV series.

Highclere Castle is located around five miles south of Newbury and welcomes many visitors each year after its feature in Downton Abbey.

Filming for Downton Abbey: A New Era started at the site in April 2021 and filming has also taken place in Harwich, Essex for the new movie.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the cast ventured to France to shoot for A New Era.

