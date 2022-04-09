Photo from the Grand National in 2019. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The famous race is set to take place at Aintree, near Liverpool, this evening.

We have pulled together a handy guide with all the key information.

Here’s all you need to know about the Grand National in 2022:

Is the Grand National on TV?

Yes, the Grand National is on TV this evening.

What channel is it on?

The Grand National will be shown live on ITV/ ITV HD and coverage starts at 4.30pm.

Is it on the radio?

If you can’t watch the race, you can follow it on BBC Radio 5 Live, with commentary from 5pm.

What time does the race start?

A number of events are taking place at Aintree this weekend.

But the Grand National, considered the world’s greatest steeplechase, will take place at 5.15pm GMT.

What is the weather like?

It will be sunny at 5pm in Aintree, with minimal wind and temperatures of 7C, according to Met Office.

Full list of horses racing in the Grand National

- Minella Times

- Delta Work

- School Boy Hours

- Any Second Now

- Run Wild Fred

- Lostintranslation

- Brahma Bull

- Burrows Saint

- Mount Ida

- Longhouse Poet

- Fiddlerontheroof

- Two For Gold

- Santini

- Samcro

- Escaria Ten

- Good Boy Bobby

- Romain De Senam

- Coko Beach

- De Rasher Counter

- Kildisart

- Discorama

- Top Ville Ben

- Enjoy D'Allen

- Anibale Fly

- Dingo Dollar

- Freewheelin Dylan

- Class Conti

- Noble Yeats

- Mighty Thunder

- Cloth Cap

- Snow Leopardess

- Agusta Gold

- Commodore

- Deise Aba

- Blaklion

- Poker Party

- Death Duty

- Domaine De L'Isle

- Eclair Surf

- Fortescue

Who are the favourites?

Minella Times is the favourite, with odds of 9-1

Followed by Delta Work at 12-1 and School Boy Hours at 25-1.

Are punters allowed to attend Grand National?

There will be crowds at Aintree for the first time in three years.

The race was cancelled in 2020 and held behind closed doors in 2021.