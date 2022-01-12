A new year means it is the perfect chance to start the iconic series all over again from the start.

Relive all the twists and turns of Ross and Rachel’s relationship, all of Chandler’s jokes and more.

But unfortunately if you have Netflix, Friends has recently been removed from the platform in some regions.

We’ve pulled together a guide for places where you can and can’t watch Friends on Netflix.

Here’s all you need to know:

Has Friends been removed from Netflix in the UK?

Fear not, the year might have changed to 2022 but Friends is still available on Netflix in the UK!

Can you watch Friends on Netflix in the USA?

Friends was removed from Netflix in America at the start of 2020.

It has a new home in HBO Max in the USA.

Which countries was Friends removed from Netflix in 2022?

Friends has been removed from Netflix in a number of countries around the world.

Including:

- Israel

- Greece

- Japan

- The Netherlands

- Malaysia

- Lithuania

- South Korea

