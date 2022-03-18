Love in the Flesh is a new dating show on BBC Three. Picture Shows: Jess, Christos, Hannah, Chibz, Shelby and Zara McDermott.

The dating show is set to join the likes of Love is Blind and Love Island as five couples put their relationship to the test when they meet in the flesh for the first time.

The couples have previously only engaged online via dating apps or social media but now they will come face to face to work out whether their relationship can work in the real world.

Love in the Flesh will air on Wednesday, March 23. Picture Shows: Christos and Niki.

They will decide whether they wish to continue dating outside of social media or whether their relationship was far from love at first swipe.

But when will the show air?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Love in the Flesh air on TV?

Love in the Flesh will air on Wednesday, March 23, with the second episode scheduled for Thursday, March 24.

The series contains eight episodes, with two episodes airing each week.

Will the show be available to watch on BBC Three?

Love in the Flesh will air on BBC Three at 10pm on its release date.

Will Love in the Flesh be available to watch on BBC iPlayer?

The first two episodes of the dating show will be available to watch on the streaming platform on Wednesday night.

Is Zara McDermott hosting the show?

Love Island star Zara McDermott will host Love in the Flesh on BBC Three.

The TV personality and presenter rose to fame after competing in Love Island back in 2018 and she coupled up with Adam Collard before being dumped on Day 25.

Zara then went on to appear on This Morning, Celebs Go Dating and Made in Chelsea.

Last year, she presented a BBC Three documentary called Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn.

The show looked at her past experience as a victim of revenge porn and how the subject has affected others.

Who are the Love in the Flesh contestants?

The dating show will see five couples enter a Greek villa to see whether their relationship can last beyond social media.

The couples include:

Christos and Niki

Christos is a 19-year-old restaurant manager from Worcester and Niki is a 22-year-old carer from Brighton.

The couple met online three months ago.

Millie and Shelby

Millie is a 23-year-old influencer from London and Shelby is a 24-year-old NHS worker from Leicester.

The couple met online 10 months ago.

Brandon and Hannah

Brandon is a 23-year-old student from Sheffield and Hannah is a 24-year-old legal assistant from Huddersfield.

The couple met online six months ago.

Chibz and Shazelle

Chibz is a 23-year-old personal trainer and Shazelle is a 21-year-old receptionist.

The couple are from London and they met online two years ago.

Jess and Kwame

Jess is a 24-year-old carer from Hertfordshire and Kwame is a 28-year-old entrepreneur from London.

The couple met online five years ago.

Is there a trailer for Love in the Flesh?

A trailer for Love in the Flesh was released earlier this month and the 30 second clip teases the first time the couples meet in person.

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

