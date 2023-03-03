Working with the University of Portsmouth it will be taking over the independent cinema, based in the Historic Dockyards, on March 23 and 24.

The No.6 Takeover film festival will enhance the cinema experience with debate, music and fresh filmmaking. Screenings include the new documentary Fashion Reimagined about sustainable fashion and unsentimental feature film County Lines selected by young people from Motiv8. Plus there will be screenings of the best of the 2023 Making Waves Uni Short Film Competition of films from the region's universities.

Award-winning documentary Fashion Reimagined, showing on Thursday, March 23, follows trailblazing fashion designer Amy Powney on a mission to create a sustainable collection and transform the way fashion is thought about. Audiences will be asked to wear their oldest clothes or something they have made.

On Friday, March 24, the British feature County Lines will be screened. Selected by young people from Motiv8, the charity which supports vulnerable young people, it highlights some of the issues that they themselves face living in Portsmouth, the film tells the story of a 14-year-old boy who is groomed into a lethal nation-wide drug-selling enterprise. Members of Motiv8 will also interview the film’s producer David Broder about the making of the film. Rap artists from Portsmouth’s Music Fusion will set the scene.

Roy Hanney, the festival’s director said: ‘Making Waves Film Festival returns to literally take over the wonderful No.6 Cinema. Working in partnership with the University of Portsmouth, the screenings celebrate the best of innovative and bold filmmaking.’

Yael Freidman, principal lecturer and academic lead in media and screen studies at the University of Portsmouth added: ‘I am particularly delighted that the young people of Motiv8 have joined us this year and selected County Lines, a film that they clearly feel a connection with. They will also get an opportunity to interview the film’s producer David Broder about the making of the film which should make for a lively discussion.’

Making Waves is an annual film festival and short film competition set in Portsmouth. It aims to promote engagement with cinema, filmmaking and support new talent. The No.6 Cinema takeover is sponsored by Millstream Productions.

