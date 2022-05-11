Ricky Gervais gives his verdict on Piers Morgan's interview with the Taliban on TalkTV

PIERS Morgan has had yet another controversial and high profile guest on his new TV show.

Wednesday, 11th May 2022

The former Good Morning Britain host returned to the small screen on April 25 as TalkTV launched.

In the first edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, he interviewed Donald Trump.

Piers has also spoken to boxer Tyson Fury.

But this week he announced perhaps his most controversial guest so far – the Taliban.

The TV host interviewed Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Afghanistan regime, on his TalkTV show yesterday evening.

However, not everyone was impressed by the interview.

Comedian Ricky Gervais was asked his opinion on Piers talking to the Taliban.

One fan wrote: ‘@rickygervais what do you think about @piersmorgan interviewing the taliban tonight? #disgusting.’

Responding in typically droll fashion, Ricky replied: ‘I’ve lost all respect for them.’

Piers Morgan has shared a clip of the interview Mr Shaheen on his Twitter account, which is embedded in this article.

