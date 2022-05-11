The former Good Morning Britain host returned to the small screen on April 25 as TalkTV launched.

In the first edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, he interviewed Donald Trump.

Piers has also spoken to boxer Tyson Fury.

But this week he announced perhaps his most controversial guest so far – the Taliban.

The TV host interviewed Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Afghanistan regime, on his TalkTV show yesterday evening.

However, not everyone was impressed by the interview.

Comedian Ricky Gervais was asked his opinion on Piers talking to the Taliban.

One fan wrote: ‘@rickygervais what do you think about @piersmorgan interviewing the taliban tonight? #disgusting.’

Responding in typically droll fashion, Ricky replied: ‘I’ve lost all respect for them.’