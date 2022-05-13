Jason Oppenheim will star in Selling the OC.

Jason Oppenheim, the owner of The Oppenheim Group, has opened a new brokerage in Orange County, California.

Selling the OC will follow a new cast of agents who attempt to balance their personal and professional lives while tackling the competitive luxury home market.

But is there a release date for Selling the OC and who is in the cast?

Here is everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for Selling the OC?

An official release date for the Selling Sunset spin-off series is yet to be announced.

According to Variety, filming for Selling the OC is already underway which means that the series could be available in 2022.

Will the series be available on Netflix?

The show will follow the same pattern as Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa by being available exclusively on Netflix on its release date.

What is Selling the OC about?

Selling the OC will follow a new cast of real estate agents at Jason's new brokerage in Newport Beach, Orange County.

Similar to Selling Sunset, the show will delve into the personal and professional lives of the agents as they sell high-end properties in the Orange County area of Los Angeles.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the agents from Selling Sunset will feature in Selling the OC.

Who is in the cast?

It has been confirmed that brokerage owner Jason will appear in Selling the OC after he appointed Mary Fitzgerald as the new manager of The Oppenheim Group's West Hollywood office in season five of Selling Sunset.

The new agents in Selling the OC include:

-Polly Brindle

-Lauren Brito

-Kayla Cardona

-Alexandra Hall

-Gio Helou

-Alexandra Jarvis

-Brandi Marshall

-Sean Palmieri

-Alexandra Rose

-Tyler Stanaland

-Austin Victoria

Selling Sunset regular Heather Rae El Moussa is listed as an estate agent for the Newport Beach office, which could mean that she could star in Selling the OC.

Who is Jason Oppenheim?

Jason is the founder and President of The Oppenheim Group.

Jason initially worked as a lawyer at O'Melveny & Myers before leaving in 2007 to join his family's real estate business, which has been running since 1889.

He then founded The Oppenheim Group alongside his brother Brett, who has now left the brokerage to start his own real estate company.

Jason has sold properties to the likes of Nicola Scherzinger, Dakota Johnson, and Jessica Alba.

Is there a trailer for Selling the OC?

A trailer for Selling the OC was shown for the first time during the Selling Sunset season five reunion special.