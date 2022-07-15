Southsea Cinema asks for loans or donations to help it claim a £25,000 grant before July 31 deadline

Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre opened in Palmerston Road in May after smashing its online crowdfunding campaign target of £25,000.

Following a successful first two months the cinema has been awarded a £25,000 grant from GetSolent EU YTKO.

However there is a twist – they must have £20,000 their business bank account by July 31 to enable them to claim the cash – money they don’t currently have.

Aysegul Epengin with a guest watching a film at the new Southsea Cinema on its opening weekend, May, 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Director of Portsmouth Film Society and one of the driving forces behind the cinema, Aysegul Epengin said: ‘This is where we are reaching out to you one more time to ask for help.

‘We are asking existing sponsors if they could lend – or donate – Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre £1,000 per person.

‘This would enable us to reach the criteria to collect the grant waiting for us.

‘It will help pay the last money due for building work already executed.

‘Finally, it will provide a small operating fund for the next three months to market the business and bring it further into the public eye.’

Since opening, the cinema’s programme has attracted a steady audience, with cult and classic film proving popular.

They have also hosted 10 guest speakers for special film screenings, and put on dementia-friendly screenings.

And it’s not just been about film – they have regular weekly bookings from Southsea Photography Club, Seven Star T’ai Chi, Mediation and Kids AM film sessions.

They have arranged filmmaking workshops for children throughout August and will be working with the youth charity Motiv8 to hold further filmmaking workshops.

They also have 30 volunteers on their books, which allows them to open their doors from 10am to 9pm, seven days a week.

Aysegul added: ‘If you would like to help Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre one more time in this crucial early stage, please let us know whether you would like to donate or lend the centre amounts of £500, £1,000, £2,000 or £5,000.

‘Those wishing to lend money will be repaid by September 30, 2022.’