‘Running Up That Hill’, which is now 37-years-old, managed to make the UK Top 40 last week after the song went viral on social media.

The 1985 hit was the first single from her album ‘Hounds of Love’ and at the time, it peaked at number three in the UK charts, making it her second highest-charting hit in her career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush has gone viral on social media after it was featured in the latest series of Stranger Things.

But why has the song gone viral and what is it about?

Here's everything you need to know:

Why has ‘Running Up That Hill’ gone viral?

The song has gone viral on social media after new fans discovered the song while watching the latest instalment of Netflix hit series, Stranger Things.

The first part of the fourth series has received rave reviews and the track is featured in the series as a favourite song of the character Max Mayfield, who is played by Sadie Sink.

Since it was used in the show, Stranger Things fans have used the song as a trend on popular social media outlet, TikTok.

Kate Bush’s statement in full

In a rare statement, Ms Bush took to her website to share her thoughts on the comeback of her 1985 single.

She said: ‘You might've heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of 'Stranger Things' has recently been released on Netflix.

‘It features the song, 'Running Up That Hill' which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!

‘Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No 8.

‘It's all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.

‘I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.’

What is the song about?

The critically acclaimed song was originally titled 'A Deal With God' before it was changed to 'Running Up That Hill'.

The title was changed as representatives at EMI were hesitant to release the song as it may have received a negative reception due to the use of the word 'God'.

The ethereal yet catchy tune is about making a deal with God to swap lives with another person.

In 1985, Ms Bush told The New Music magazine: ‘It's about a relationship between a man and a woman.

‘They love each other very much, and the power of the relationship is something that gets in the way. It creates insecurities.

‘It's saying if the man could be the woman and the woman the man, if they could make a deal with God, to change places, that they'd understand what it's like to be the other person, and perhaps it would clear up misunderstandings. You know, all the little problems; there would be no problem.’

In the music video for the song, the singer is seen performing an interpretive dance with dancer Michael Hervieu.

Where is 'Running Up That Hill' in the UK Singles Chart?

Since it was included in the new season of Stranger Things, the song has soared to number one on the iTunes music chart.

It is currently sitting at number eight on the UK Top 40 chart and at the time of writing, it is the number one streamed song on Spotify in the UK and the US.

It has also cracked the US top 10 charts, its highest performance ever in the states.

What are some other Kate Bush tracks?

If you are enjoying Running Up That Hill and are looking for some other Kate Bush tracks to enjoy.

Some of her other famous songs include:

- Wuthering Heights