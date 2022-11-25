Aaron, 24, will be heading to a castle in the Scottish Highlands to compete in The Traitors, which is offering a prize of up to £120,000. The reality show pitches people from all walks of life together to complete a series of challenges to add money to the prize pot.

Unbeknownst to the contestants – ‘the faithful’ – there will be some traitors among them to sabotage their efforts, tasked with murdering one of their fellow players every night while staying undetected.

Aaron, 24, an estate agent from Portsmouth, is hoping to win The Traitors, a reality TV show on BBC One. Picture: BBC.

The faithful have to find out who is betraying them. They are tasked with meeting at the Round Table every night to ‘banish’ who they think is the traitor.

Aaron, an estate agent, said he’s excited by traveling to Scotland, meeting new people, and taking on any challenges that are thrown at him. He hopes to support his family with the prize money.

Aaron said: ‘I've got a background in sales, so I'll be able to read people quite well. Body language, personality, that aspect. I’m also quite a happy chappy so I reckon I won't be too intense. I’ll bring quite a lot of energy to the game.

‘I'd probably put a deposit down for my Mum on a house and sort her out first. Then, if there's anything left, I'd get myself a property as well.’

The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman. Only the surviving contestants will get their hands on the prize money, but if the traitor remains undetected, they will take everything.

Aaron said he has watched the Dutch version of the show and hopes to make his presence felt and speak up at the beginning. He said: ‘I won't initiate anything because those people get sussed out quite soon too. I'd like to think I could spot the traitors from the beginning and befriend them, so they’ll feel guilty about kicking me out.

‘I’m quite good at spotting liars due to being a real estate agent and working in sales. It's quite a good tool to have, when you can suss someone out and work out what their intentions are.’

Aaron added he has differing game plans for if he is a faithful or a traitor, although he would ‘nervous’ and ‘stressing’ if he was a villain. He said: ‘My game plan for a faithful is to stay quite close to the traitors, play it subtly and try and get to the end without giving away too much where people are going to start suspecting me.

‘If I was a traitor, I would have to convince myself that I'm not. I will do anything realistically to get in the final group – lie, manipulate, convince people and point the finger elsewhere to try and navigate the group and put the pressure on other people, and hopefully that will get me through to the end.

