Eilidh McIntyre 27, and her partner Hannah Mills are competing in the women’s two person dinghy 470 class at the Tokyo 2020 games.

The Team GB pair jumped to the top spot in the competition on Sunday after a win and third place in their two races.

Mills hopes to win her second Olympic gold medal, having won the top spot in the Rio Olympic games in 2016. As well as winning silver at the 2012 games in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre of Team Great Britain compete in the Women's 470 class. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mills also carried the flag for Team GB at the opening ceremony in Tokyo.

The pair have previously tasted success in Japan having won the world title in 2019 at Enoshima Yacht Harbour, which will be hosting the final this week.

Here’s all you need to know about when McIntyre and Mills could win a medal.

When do they race next?

McIntyre and Mills will be taking part in the 470 class race 9 and race 10 on Tuesday.

The first race starts at 12.05pm in Japan - which is around 4.05am back here in the UK.

The second race will follow later on Tuesday morning.

These are the last two races in the qualifying round - and will then be followed by the medal race.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth area athletes wished good luck as they get ready for pinnacle of careers at Tokyo Olympic Games

Who makes it into the 470 medal race?

The 10 pairs with the lowest net total score will qualify for the medal race later in the week.

This is calculated by adding up the points won from the heats, barring one worst finish.

Prior to race 9 and race 10, McIntyre and Mills have a net score of 18 - one point lower than Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar.

It is also significantly lower than the 11th placed Netherlands pair who have a net total of 67 - 49 points higher.

When is the women’s 470 medal race?

The 470 medal races will be taking place in Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Wednesday.

The women’s final is scheduled to start at 7.33am UK time.

Eilidh is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her father Michael McIntyre, who won gold in the Star class at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

How can you watch the final?

In the UK, BBC and Eurosport share the TV coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Coverage is also available on BBC iPlayer.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron