Vicky McClure plays Lana Washington in Trigger Point

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure will play the leading role in Trigger Point and fans will not have to wait too long to watch the show.

The six-part series, which is said to be ITV’s answer to the BBC crime drama, will follow Vicky's character Lana Washington who is a bomb disposal expert in London.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming series:

When will the series air on TV?

The first episode of Trigger Point will air on Sunday, January 23.

The series will continue weekly until its finale on February 27.

What is the plot?

Trigger Point is an explosive crime drama about a group of bomb disposal experts who live and work in a world where 'death is always just a heartbeat away'.

The series will turn the spotlight on counter-terrorism policing and the extraordinary work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

In the series, a terror campaign threatens London, and the experts are pushed to their limits when their squad gets targeted.

Vicky teased fans about the show as she said: ‘It's dynamic, it's action-packed, it's full of brilliant characters and it will put you on the edge of your seat waiting for the next explosive situation. I’m really excited for people to see it.’

Who is in the cast?

Trigger Point has been written by Daniel Brierley and produced by Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio's HTM Television.

The series will see Vicky alongside many TV favourites as the terror campaign develops.

The cast includes:

-Adrian Lester as Joe Nutkins

-Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood

-Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves

-Manjinder Virk as DI Samira Desai

-Ralph Ineson as Commander Bregman

-Warren Brown as Karl Maguire

-Cal MacAninch as Inspector Lee Robins -Kris Hitchen as John Hudson-Ewan Mitchell as Billy Washington-Nadine Marshall as Marianne Hamilton-Pippa Haywood as Dr MacAndrew

Is there a trailer?

A teaser trailer for Trigger Point has been released by ITV and shows Lana approaching an abandoned bus.

The bomb disposal expert is heard saying: 'My gut tells me we are dealing with sophisticated bombers. They know how to behave like a firearms officer.’

Lana is then caught up in an explosion as the team receives intel of a bomb factory.

How to watch Trigger Point

Trigger point will begin on ITV on Sunday at 9pm.

The show will also be available on ITV Hub after the show has aired on TV.

