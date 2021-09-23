Victoria Scone. Picture: BBC Three

Victoria Scone will be the first cisgender female contestant to take part in the franchise.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will start its third season this week on BBC Three.

So in advance of the new series, here’s all you need to know about Victoria Scone:

What is her real name?

Victoria Scone is the stage name of Emily Diapre.

How old is she?

She is 27.

What is her link to Portsmouth?

She was born in Portsmouth, but is now based in Cardiff.

How long has she being doing drag?

In an interview with BBC she said: ‘About three years… It feels like so much longer!’

What are her pronouns?

In drag: She/her

Out of drag: She/her

What has she said?

In BBC Three’s Meet the Queens series on Instagram, she said: ‘Some people want to put a label on it and call me an AFAB drag queen, which stands for assigned female at birth.

‘But I am just a drag queen. Drag is for everyone and I’m here to show you how.

‘If you come to a Scone show, you are going to get all the divas, a bit of Barbra, a bit of Donna Summer, Shirley Bassey.

‘I was brought up by old school drag queens and that is what I love about drag, the entertainment of it all.’

What is Victoria Scone’s Instagram handle?

You can find her on Instagram at @victoriascone. She has 63.3k followers.

How do I watch Drag Race?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is a BBC Three show, which means that you can watch it on iPlayer.

When does it start?

The first episode will be available on Thursday, September 23 – and it will be available from 7pm.

Who are the judges?

RuPaul, Alan Car, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton are the judges, but will be joined by special guests including the likes of Elton John, Nadine Coyle, Steps, Matt Lucas, Alesha Dixon and more.

Message from the Editor, Mark Waldron