Free premiere at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will connect different generations of LGBTQ+ sailors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 26 March from 6pm to 7:30pm at the Action Stations Auditorium in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, visitors will be able to enjoy the premiere of Uncharted Waters: Generations of LGBTQ+ Pride in the Royal Navy.

Uncharted Waters is a film created in partnership with the Royal Navy’s LGBTQ+ Network and filmmaker David Graham, showcasing how the first-hand experiences of LGBTQ+ Sailors and Officers have differed before and after the lifting of the ban on homosexuality in the armed forces in 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna Valentine, Community Producer at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, helped organise the event. She said: “The purpose of the film is to show different LGBTQ+ generations of the Royal Navy talking to each other. While we are aware the film doesn’t include everyone’s experiences, it is a starting point in making our collections more inclusive of LGBTQ+ history.”

Duncan, Ann and Liam, three of the participants of the film onboard HMS Warrior

After the film visitors will have to chance to meet and network with local LGBTQ+ organisations and Veterans’ charities, such as the Royal Navy’s LGBTQ+ Network, the Terence Higgins Trust, Downtown Pompey, Portsmouth Pride, Queer All Year and Fighting With Pride.

Lieutenant RN Danny Cairns, the Co-Chair of the Royal Navy’s LGBTQ+ Network said "Our short film, Uncharted Waters, is a perfect way for the Royal Navy's LGBTQ+ Network to show its open arms to our returning Veteran Community. Within the Armed Forces, Veterans are a huge part of our culture and education system; unfortunately, the LGBTQ+ ban not only took away a generation of Sailors, but took away our role models, our mentors and a support network. For the recommendations to support our Veterans returning to us, it will allow both them and the Service to finally heal but will also allow us to train a better Sailor tomorrow."

Alongside community organisations, the Collections team from the National Museum of the Royal Navy will also be present, allowing Veterans and serving personnel to come forward to register their interest in sharing an object or story about their experiences in the Royal Navy. Alongside this a special object will be on display especially for the event, a touching gift presented to a Royal Marine that was commissioned by his partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film is a part of a much wider piece of work by the National Museum of the Royal Navy to develop and widen access to the Collection and engage with the entire story of the Royal Navy. This work enriches the Collection and the stories the Museum tells visitors.

Tickets to the film are completely free, for general admission please visit: https://bit.ly/3Pyn2xL