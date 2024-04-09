Get ready to wave the Union Jack for St George’s Day celebration for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grand, is gearing up to host an unforgettable celebration in honour of St George's Day on Friday, April 25th, starting at midday, and all for a good cause.

The centrepiece of the event is a sumptuous and very English three-course lunch, and with a wealth of entertainment on offer, there’s something for everyone. Including a St George's Day sing-along, among other games throughout the afternoon.

A well-known tribute act honouring Chas and Dave, aptly named 'Gertcha,' will delight the crowds with a nostalgic nod to the comedy legends. Serving as the master of ceremonies is the charismatic Mike Osman, who will also pay homage to the beloved comedian Jethro as part of his Proper Comedians show, ensuring a blend of laughter and entertainment throughout the event.

The St George’s Day celebration is supporting Southampton-based cardiac charity Heartbeat. The charity helps newborns, children, and adults diagnosed with congenital and cardiovascular diseases by supporting the work of the Wessex Cardiac Unit based at University Hospital Southampton.

Heartbeat fundraises to provide specialised equipment, services, and facilities to help patients and their relatives through their cardiac journey. As well as offering families who have patients undergoing surgery at the University Hospital Southampton, somewhere to stay in the 25-bedroom Rotary Heartbeat House.

Heartbeat‘s champion for young adults with heart conditions, Becky Cutler, will also be a key speaker at the event. Becky will share her experience as Heartbeat’s dedicated Psychological Support Youth Worker.

Heartbeat is delighted once again to be chosen as the charity for this year’s St George's Day event. Tina Tolley, Head of Business and Donor Development at Heartbeat, said, “We are delighted that we have been chosen as the charity to benefit from the generosity of Steve Hughes and the wonderful team at The Mustang Group, which has Banana Wharf at Ocean Village, Universal Marina, Ennio's, The Grand, Ruby's, and Grumpy Monkey in its portfolio.

“The St Georges Day lunch in particular is something we all look forward to, and we hope you can join us for a sumptuous lunch and great entertainment by the wonderful Mike Osman as Jethro and tribute act Chas and Dave. We are forever grateful to all at The Grand for the support over the years; we can't thank them and their guests enough."

Tickets are selling quickly, so be sure to book your place. Tickets are available from https://sevn.ly/x02V35X8