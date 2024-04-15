Groundlings brings decadence and elegance to the city centre as they launch latest production

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Written and directed by Creative Director Tobias Robinson, Gatsby is a brand-new theatrical adaptation which takes F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece and transports audiences into the sights, sounds and feel of America’s ‘Roaring Twenties’ Gatsby is the latest in-house production from the company based in Kent Street by Gunwharf Quays. Their 2023 Pantomime Puss in boots followed a hugely successful production of David Copperfield in November and both productions received raving reviews from the local news.

As part of their commitment to support the local creatives, the Gatsby pro-cast is made up of several well-known Pompey performers who joined local cast on today's outing in the city. Siblings Peter and Francesca McCrohon are among those involved alongside Crowbait UK director April Singley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On their outing today, the Groundlings team were keen to spread the word about their upcoming production which is supported by Arts Council England. However, the theatre also wanted to reassure the public that despite recent challenges, the Trust continues to operate. “Unfortunately, the recent sale of the building has given the impression to many that Groundlings has now closed” says Theatre Administrator Gill Cosgrave-Lewsey. “As well as working hard to bring great entertainment and support to our community, we are now also fighting to show we are still going strong”.

Gatsby Cast at The Queens Hotel, Southsea

Offering affordable entertainment is also key to the Gatsby Production with exclusive group discounts for the show as well as free tickets to the performance on Wednesday 24th April to anyone under 18 years of age and in full time education. All offers and discounts can be simply arranged by calling the teams box office.

Gatsby comes at an exciting time for Theatre with a great programme of visiting and in-house shows planned for the rest of 2024. The group will be performing as part of Ports Fest again this year with events at their venue from the 27th to the 30th of June. There’s currently two Portsmouth Jazz events on sale at the theatre which has been home to Portsmouth Jazz for a few years now. As well as welcoming back The Danny Moss Jnr / Dave Chamberlain Quartet on May the 10th, the theatre will host The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio on Friday 13th of September.