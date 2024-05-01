Hampshire Parkinson's community invited to Move and Shout at new Places Leisure exercise group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five Places Leisure venues have been selected to host the new exercise pilot in England, including Andover Leisure Centre, West Street, Andover, Hampshire, SP10 1PQ, which Places Leisure manage on behalf of Test Valley Borough Council.

The pilot will focus on promoting fitness, mobility and wellbeing for people living with Parkinson’s, while also creating awareness and understanding of the condition in local communities.

Places Leisure instructors will also receive specialist training from Parkinson’s UK to give them a better understanding of the condition and help them work with the Parkinson’s community to deliver effective physical activity programmes.

The 12-week programme will include weekly physical activity classes with each session featuring structured exercises from trained instructors. Classes are suitable for all participants including those whose balance may have been mildly affected or have reduced or slower movements.

Mike Willis, Healthy Communities Manager at Places Leisure, said:

"We believe our Parkinson's physical activity programme is crucial for patient wellbeing and helping to manage associated symptoms. We are thrilled to be delivering this impactful programme in partnership with Parkinson's UK.

“Together, we aim to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by Parkinson's, empowering them to live actively and as independently as possible."

People with Parkinson’s, their relatives and carers are all welcome to participate and each class costs £2.50 per person. Classes can be booked through a Places Leisure online booking system.

Tim Morton, Physical Activity Programme Lead for Parkinson’s UK, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Places Leisure on the delivery of their new Move and Shout project for people living with Parkinson’s in Hampshire.

“We hope that more people living with the condition across the county will be able to take advantage of the new offer and to live well with their Parkinson’s.

“Being active is one of the best ways to manage Parkinson’s symptoms as regular physical activity can improve both long-term physical and mental wellbeing. Plus, physical activity offers great social opportunities for people with Parkinson's to enjoy."

All participants receive complimentary 12-week gym-only memberships, including an induction and regular catch-ups with a Level 3 GP Exercise Referral instructor. At the end of the 12-week pilot, participants will be given the opportunity of joining the Exercise Referral Scheme membership at a discounted rate.