Horticultural society outlines upcoming events ahead of warmer months
With the cost of living increases and post CoVid realisation of the benefits of being outdoors, we have attracted new members and are therefore in a position to reduce fees to just £5 per annum per household while still giving all the benefits as before and more. As a Society our members range in age from 1 to a lovely lively 103 and have various interests such as enjoying the coach trips in the Summer months to mainly Stately Homes and Gardens in the South, coming to the monthly meetings at the Deverell Hall for illustrated talks on many topics or popping in to the Trading Store to pick up supplies and donated plants at discounted prices.
Children of all ages are actively encouraged and even have their own special membership pack as well as dedicated classes within both Spring and Summer Shows. Whatever your interests at Purbrook you will be assured of a warm welcome and a chance to meet new friends.
So, what is coming up? The Spring Show on Sunday 24th March at 2pm at Deverell Hall, London Road with admission being by donation on the door, an afternoon for the whole family to view the Spring Blooms and enjoy home made produce and refreshments as well as the opportunity to meet us and see a little of what we do. More information can be found on the website www.purbrookhorticulturalsociety.org.uk or in person on a Saturday at the Trading Store situated on London Road Purbrook adjacent to the allotments and open from 0930-1130.