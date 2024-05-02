JPW Productions stages charity musical in Chichester
Follow the yellow brick road to The Vicars' Hall, Chichester, from the 18th-20th July 2024, to see Bognor Regis based amateur theatre company JRW Productions' performance of "The Wizard of Oz," in aid of the charity Stroke Association.
Cast includes Hannah Thomas as Dorothy Gale, Holly J Lunn as The Cowardly Lion, Ian Clark as The Wizard, Lucinda Osborn as Scarecrow, Ben Dewsall as Tinman, Lyla Wilson as Glinda, Emily Lloyd as the winged monkey Nikko, and company director Jayson Green as The Wicked Warlock.
This show promises to be one exciting and unforgettable ride, with stunning costumes, beautifully choreographed dances and memorable songs; a spectacular show NOT to be missed! The perfect show for the whole family to enjoy! Tickets on sale via the website ticketsource and booking fast!
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/jrw-productions/jrw-productions-the-wizard-of-oz/e-azegkr