Local Student Organises Charity Art Auction to Support Local Hospital Charity

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity supports the vital work carried out by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. All proceeds from the event will go to support the hospital, helping to enhance patient care, support hospital staff, and improve facilities within the Trust.

Tickets are now available for £10 which includes a glass of bubbly (or soft drink alternative.) Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on an exquisite selection of artwork generously donated by local artists.

Individuals interested in supporting this worthy cause and attending the art auction are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible as it is first come, first served.

Purchase Tickets today at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/universityofchichestermusic/t-moamxyr