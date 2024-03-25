New affordable tutoring and revision service launched in Gosport to empower local learners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new tutoring and revision events service, Smart Studies, has been launched in Gosport to provide high-quality, affordable tuition and educational support to primary and secondary school aged learners. Founded by Elodie Gardner (Founder and Director - Teaching) and Richard Thomas (Founder and Director - Operations), Smart Studies is committed to helping all children reach their full potential, regardless of background or circumstance.

Elodie Gardner said: “At Smart Studies, we are passionate about creating a nurturing environment where every child feels confident and empowered to learn.

“Our experienced tutors use engaging and innovative teaching methods to make learning fun and stimulating, fostering a lifelong love of learning in our students.”

Smart Studies Directors Elodie Gardner and Richard Thomas

The Smart Studies curriculum aligns with the national curriculum, which aims to ensure that students are well-equipped to succeed in their academic endeavours. Smart Studies have also developed a series of robust policies including safeguarding (with enhanced DBS checks undertaken), with a strong emphasis on personalised Learning, respect, wellbeing, safety and community.

Focus on Inclusivity and Affordability

Smart Studies believes that education is a right, not a privilege. They offer competitively priced tuition in small group settings (1:5 ratio) to ensure each student receives personalised support. “The idea for Smart Studies came about after witnessing the positive impact Elodie had on my daughter’s literacy skills whilst tutoring” says Richard Thomas. “We wanted to offer this same level of high-quality tutoring to more children in Gosport, but with a focus on affordability. We are aware of the challenges faced by local schools, and we believe that Smart Studies can play a valuable role in supporting students and narrowing attainment gaps in our hometown”.

Addressing Local Needs

Smart Studies is particularly focused on supporting Gosport learners, starting in Alverstoke. Their initial offerings include:

· SATs Superstars (April 4th-5th) at St Francis Church: A targeted program designed to boost Year 6 students' SATs performance.

· Primary Course (English & Maths, April 17th-May 22nd) at St Francis Church: Geared towards Years 3, 4, 5 & 6, focusing on developing core skills and confidence in English and Maths.

Smart Studies is committed to being a positive force in the Gosport community. They believe that by investing in the education of our children, we are investing in a brighter future for all.